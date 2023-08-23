College Football Hall of Famer makes his prediction for the Alabama QB battle and its decade-old legacy: "Unbelievable freakish running ability"

The Alabama Crimson QB battle has much of the college football community eagerly anticipating the forthcoming season. The apprehensions and excitement remain to witness the strategic innovation of Nick Saban and his Tide offense.

Speaking alongside Greg McElroy on the 'On Always College Football', David Pollack engaged in a discussion about the team's offensive approach. Pollack believes the transformation that Tommy Rees could bring to the Tide's offense holds significant implications for the upcoming season.

Pollack redefining Alabama's strategy between defense and QB

David tried to break down the QB issue and the potential solution of making a reliable choice at the defense. He started by saying,

“If they lean more on their defense and more on their run game, they’re going to have put less on the quarterback’s shoulders,” Pollack said.

David expressed his admiration for Rees' performance over the past couple of years. He moved on to contemplate the potential impact of QB Jalen Milroe within Rees' offensive scheme. Pollack highlighted Milroe's exceptional athleticism and Rees' effectiveness in employing tactics, saying:

“You think about (quarterback Jalen) Milroe in that offense and what he could do with his unbelievable freakish running ability. I find it hard to believe that’s what Nick will go back to, but Rees does a great job of pre-snap motion and flooding zones. Unbelievable job of just understanding what defenses are in and using it against them.”

Pollack suggests that Saban's traditional approach might not suffice any longer. He hints at having a more dynamic offense and using unconventional methods to win the game.

Saban's comments cast shadow on Alabama QB battle

The departure of Bryce Young, the top NFL draft, set Alabama's search for a QB in full swing. The potential names in the Alabama QB Battle are Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner.

Nick Saban's latest statement on the Alabama QB Battle didn't give much clarity on the team's offense. He said:

"They all got to play. They all took some snaps. They all completed some passes. They all made some throws that weren't as good as they should've been. And they all got sacked," Saban said. (Via: Michael Casagrande)

The evaluation not only instilled limited confidence but also points out that the Alabama QB battle is still ongoing. Saban's stance and comments created an element of uncertainty. However, it will be answered on September 2 when Alabama Crimson Tide faces off against Middle Tennessee.