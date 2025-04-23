College football insider explains frustration with Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Tony Rizzo has spoken out in defense of Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. On Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared statements from an NFL assistant coach who criticized the quarterback for having an underwhelming formal interview. The assistant coach also believes that Sanders is a bad player and teammate.

Pelissero transcribed the following quotes:

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good," the NFL assistant coach said.

On Wednesday, ESPN Cleveland shared a clip on X from "The Really Big Show" of Rizzo responding to criticism of the former Colorado Buffaloes player. The college football insider believes that the NFL draft prospect will prove his doubters wrong:

"Who has got it out for this kid? I have just about had enough, and I'm going to tell you something. I told you, and I'm taking receipts," Rizzo said (0:29 onwards).

In the full episode of "The Really Big Show," Rizzo said the assistant coach's comments against Sanders may have been orchestrated to make him look bad before the 2025 NFL draft.

"Back in the day, in the newspaper things, they would call it a hatchet job. Which means they are coming after you. Somebody wants you to make look bad, and they're going through extremes to make you personally look bad.

"There was a hatchet job on Shedeur by a quote-unquote anonymous assistant coach in the NFL," Rizzo said (3:08:14 onwards).

Tom Rizzo believes Shedeur Sanders will be a Top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Despite the criticism, Rizzo predicts that an NFL team will select the former Colorado star in the top 10 of the draft. He hopes that the Cleveland Browns will acquire Sanders by trading for another pick in the first round.

That said, he believes teams like the Las Vegas Raiders could be interested in signing the quarterback as well.

"I'm going to tell you something man, I've been dying on the vine by myself, and it's fine, and I'm going to die there tomorrow. Don't be surprised if Shedeur Sanders goes in the top 10 of this draft. I'm going to tell you that right now. The Raiders haven't said a bleeping word about him, okay? There are teams," Rizzo said (3:08:31 onwards).

"Somebody could pull a (Michael) Penix Jr., like last year. Some teams with a quarterback could take Shedeur. Who knows."

Pelissero is currently projecting that the NFL prospect will be either a first or second-round pick. If true, the quarterbacks could potentially fall out of the top ten.

