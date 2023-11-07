College Football Playoff rankings: How to watch second CFP ranking show, start time, live stream and more

The College Football Playoff rankings are some of the most sought-after for college football fans who start to monitor how the highly competitive seasons might play out for their favorite teams.

The first draft of rankings was released last week with the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, at No. 2, behind the impressive Ohio State Buckeyes. Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines complete the top three teams in the first set of the CFP rankings.

However, eight ranked sides registered losses during Week 10 of college football action, which means the College Football Playoff rankings will see movement this week.

According to a statement on the CFP website, the rankings of the teams are based on:

"Members' evaluation of the teams' performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable."

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

The College Football Playoff rankings are released every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET for six straight weeks, but there will be exceptions to the rule.

After Week 11 of college football action, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the rankings will be released after the State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader's first game at 9 p.m. ET.

The second exception will be the last raft of rankings for the season on Sunday, Dec. 3, which will be released at 12 p.m. ET and will determine the final rankings.

CFP rankings schedule 2023

The full schedule of the 2023 CFP rankings is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

What channel is the CFP Rankings show on tonight?

The CFP rankings will be shown on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app and FuboTV.

College Football Playoff Predictions for Week 11

Week 10 of college football was full of thrills and spills with some unexpected upsets, including No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners' shocking loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The top 3 all performed admirably. The Buckeyes strolled past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Bulldogs kept the Missouri Tigers at bay and the Wolverines continued their trend of blowouts against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The biggest mover might be Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, who finally had a complete performance against the LSU Tigers in Tuscaloosa on the back of a high-octane showing by quarterback Jalen Milroe.

There are still quite a few weeks to go, so the CFP rankings should be taken with a pinch of salt.