Fans are thrilled because college football season is finally back. And, as tradition goes, week 0 of the 2023 college football schedule will comprise some games before week 1 officially kicks off for the Power 5 teams.

The first game of the 2023 college football season, held on August 26 at 2:30 p.m. (ET), will be played between Navy Midshipmen and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman will look to make the most of this opportunity against the Navy.

Apart from this, seven more games are scheduled for week 0 of this season. Here is a list of the upcoming matches for week 0.

UTEP vs Jacksonville State

The UTEP Miners will clash with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 5:30 p.m. ET. The match will be held at the home ground of the Gamecocks at Burgees Snow Field at JSU Stadium and will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.

UMass vs New Mexico State

Division I teams UMass Minutemen will be facing the New Mexico State Aggies at the Aggie Memorial Stadium in New Mexico. Don't miss the epic clash on 26th August at 7 p.m. on the ESPN network.

Ohio vs San Diego State

The opening game of week 0 of the 2023 college football season will see the Ohio Bobcats lock heads with the San Diego State Aztecs. The game will be played on the home ground of the Aztecs at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports (FS1) at 7 p.m. ET.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will walk on the gridiron to face the Vanderbilt Commodores in an exciting week 0 matchup. It will be interesting to see how the Commodores fare in their 2023 campaign after quarterback Mike Wright, who was also the captain last year, transferred to Mississippi State. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air live on the SEC Network. It will be played at the FirstBank Stadium located in Nashville, Tennessee.

San Jose State vs USC

Fans will also be witnessing defending Heisman trophy winner and quarterback for the USC Trojans Caleb Williams in action against the San Jose State Spartans in week 0 of college football. The game is set to take place at the LA Memorial Coliseum in California, home of the Trojans. It is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on the Pac-12 network.

FIU vs Louisiana Tech

Lastly, the Florida International Panthers will face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the final game of week 0 of the 2023 college football season. It will be played at 9 p.m. ET at the Joe Aillet Stadium, the home ground of the Bulldogs. You can watch it live on the CBS Sports Network.