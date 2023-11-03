College football Week 10 injury report: Latest on Brock Bowers, Kedon Slovis and more

College football is now in the final month of the season, as the 2023 season enters its 10th week. After 10 weeks of football, several key players have dealt or are dealing with injuries.

Although this week's slate isn't as good as the past, there are still key games determining the college football playoff and conference championship games.

Ahead of Week 10, here are updates on injuries to key players.

College Football Injury Report for Week 10

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia Bulldogs

Brock Bowers is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained against Vanderbilt and the star tight end was expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

Bowers missed last week's game against Florida, which was the second week since the injury. As of right now, it's uncertain if Bowers will be able to return for the regular season, but should the Georgia Bulldogs get to the college football playoff, it's expected he would play.

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

The BYU Cougars will be without their quarterback Kedon Slovis on Saturday.

Slovis has been dealing with some undisclosed injuries from the last few weeks and will not play on Saturday. Starting in place of Slovis against West Virginia will be Jake Retzlaff.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

The 21-year-old QB, Riley Leonard returned to the lineup for the past two games but has been dealing with a nagging injury all season. He suffered another injury on Thursday against Wake Forest and it's reported he now will miss an extended amount of time with a toe injury.

According to an ESPN report, it's uncertain if Leonard will be able to return this season.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Texas Longhorns will likely be without Quinn Ewers on Saturday as the starting quarterback is listed as doubtful.

Ewers missed last week's game due to a shoulder injury and it's expected to keep him sidelined in Week 10.

With Ewers likely not playing, Maalik Murphy will be the starting again as Texas hosts Kansas State.

Noah Kim, QB, Michigan State

Noah Kim is still a few weeks away from returning due to an undisclosed injury.

Kim hasn't played since Week 5 and at the time, the Michigan State Spartans hadn't revealed his injury. But, according to reports, the injury seems to be more serious than what Kim originally indicated.