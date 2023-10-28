When will Brock Bowers return? Latest on Georgia TE's injury

Brock Bowers' injury presents a challenge for the Georgia Bulldogs, who are seeking their third consecutive national championship. They face off against their rivals, the Florida Gators, on Saturday in pursuit of their quest.

The Bulldogs lost their star tight end to injury in the matchup against Vanderbilt. So when will Bowers make a comeback onto the field for his team? Will he play again this season for the Bulldogs and help them win the CFB national championship again?

Here is the latest on the Brock Bowers injury and the timeline of the Georgia TE's potential return.

When will Brock Bowers return for the Georgia Bulldogs?

Brock Bowers underwent a tightrope surgery after the Vanderbilt clash, according to the University of Georgia. So he isn't returning to play for the Georgia Bulldogs anytime soon.

Even head coach Kirby Smart remained tight-lipped about the tight end's return during his press conference. But he will probably miss four to six weeks due to the surgery. That means he won't be playing a part in the Bulldogs' regular season anymore.

Georgia Vanderbilt Football: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs with the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Bowers is expected to play again in the College football playoffs if his team advances that far. However, based on the Bulldogs' recent form, he should get his shot. However, they will need to navigate through some tough games without their star like the week 9 clash with the Florida Gators.

Bowers was one of the main stars who helped the Bulldogs win the national championship last season. He had a great start to the 2023 season as well, picking up where he left off before the ankle injury stopped him in his tracks.

Georgia without one of their main offensive weapons

The Georgia Bulldogs have blown away every opponent they have faced so far this season. The team sits at an impressive 7-0 overall record coming into week 9. And one of the reasons for their success has been tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers had 41 receptions before his injury in the 2023 season. These receptions have resulted in 567 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs. They will miss him terribly as he recovers from his injuries.