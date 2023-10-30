Cooper Flagg's commitment to Duke Blue Devils in 2024 lights up the college basketball world - "UConn really thought they had a chance"

Five-star prospect Cooper Flagg is off the board after announcing his commitment decision on Monday morning. The Montverde Academy (Florida) small forward gave his commitment to Duke basketball over defending champion UConn following months of consideration.

The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2024 had a couple of offers from top basketball programs around the country, but three schools subsequently emerged as finalists: Duke, UConn and Kansas. However, he eventually settled to play college basketball with the Blue Devils.

His decision, highly anticipated in the college basketball landscape, has generated a lot of reactions online. While many applaud Flagg's decision, others have taken their time to mock UConn, who appear to be the loser in the process.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X.

Cooper Flagg’s commitment to UConn was somewhat a predictable move

Duke had been viewed as the clear favorite in Cooper Flagg's recruitment from the beginning, but UConn was strongly considered. The Blue Devils’ coach, Jon Scheyer, was actively involved in the recruitment process, attending several of Flagg's games throughout the spring, even during his time playing on the U15 Nike EYBL circuit.

He notably embarked on an official visit to Storrs, Connecticut, in late September, as the Huskies made strides in his recruitment. Subsequently, he canceled a planned visit to Kansas, the other school on his final list, narrowing his options to just the Blue Devils and the Huskies.

However, Flagg’s second visit to Duke, during the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness event last weekend, played a pivotal role in shifting the momentum back toward the Blue Devils. The small forward told SLAM in his commitment video:

"After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham. All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood."

Potential first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft

Cooper Flagg is widely considered the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft despite the presence of elite prospects like Cameron Boozer, Airious Bailey and A.J. Dybantsa.

The small forward notably reclassified to the high school class of 2024 from the 2025 class and immediately became the No. 1 prospect, showcasing his immense talent and ability.

Flagg is capable of guarding every position on the court and has displayed his ability to uplift his teammates with standout performances on the grassroots circuit, notably with Maine United.