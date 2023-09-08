College GameDay Announces Celebrity Guest Picker for Week 2

The College GameDay has announced the legendary Joe Namath as its celebrity guest picker for week 2. Namath will appear on the show for the pre-game show tomorrow ahead of the showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns.

Namath is a former quarterback for two NFL sides, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. Prior to his illustrious NFL career, however, he played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was part of the Alabama team that won the national championship in 1964. As a Crimson Tide legend, it will not be surprising if he picks the Tide to be the better side on Saturday.

Where is the College GameDay Week 2 Location?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The week 2 edition of College GameDay will be hosted at Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The show will be live on ESPN as Alabama prepares to take on Texas. The game will be the second of a home-and-home series between the two college football heavyweights.

The game holds great significance as it will be the last regular season non-conference matchup between the sides as Texas joins the SEC next season. The regular College GameDay crew of Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, and Pat McAfee will be on hand to thrill viewers. The show runs from 9 a.m. EST to 12 noon and will be live on ESPN and ESPNU.

Fans will have to wait till 7 p.m. for the game to kick off on ESPN. Last season, the two sides clashed in the first game of the home-and-home series. Alabama traveled down to Austin, where Texas almost pulled a stunner. In the end, Nick Saban’s men got away with a narrow win, prevailing over Texas with a late field goal in a 20-19 thriller.

On Saturday, Steve Sarkisian will be sending his men on the turf to get a payback for last season’s loss. The Longhorns already got off to a winning start this season, breezing past the Rice Owls in a comfortable 37-10 win.

However, getting a win at Tuscaloosa will not be as easy. The Crimson Tide is one of the most formidable sides in college football. They also started their season with an overwhelming 56-7 win against Middle Tennessee.

What is certain is that both teams will be looking to make it two wins in as many games come Saturday. Therefore, fans can be assured they’ll be treated to a keenly contested game.