College GameDay host says only one solution exists to fix College Football's obvious flaw

College GameDay is one of the most popular college football broadcasts every week. Millions of fans watch the show every week as it covers one of the premier games. This week, it will obviously be covering the National Championship Game.

In the leadup to the National Championship Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit spoke about the flaws in college football becoming a more national sport. He offered a solution that could fix the issue (starts at 8:05).

"Well now it's a National sport and I still feel like we're looking at it through these different silos," said Herbstreit. "So, how do we move forward where the Big Ten or the SEC might think we need to go this way and other leaders might say no we need to go this way?

"I just don't know how we get anywhere unless we eventually get to a commissioner with one voice. That these conference commissioners speak to and convey their concerns in this commissioner's office and says, this is what we're going to do."

Herbstreit also spoke about the importance of the players forming a union at some point. With the introduction of NIL and college football becoming more like a professional league, this has been a topic that has come up many times in recent years.

"The players form some sort of a union. It could be former players. It could be a couple current players. I don't know what the answer is but you form a union, form a collective bargaining agreement. You get through all the minutia of anti-trust laws. You agree on NIL. You agree on transfer portal. You agree on dates. Bring some sense to this whole thing."

College GameDay hosts set to make picks one more time as National Championship Game approaches

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay hosts will make their picks for a college football game one more time this season at the National Championship Game. Most analysts are predicting that Ohio State will defeat Notre Dame, but it will be interesting to see if that is the case for the GameDay hosts.

College GameDay has been an immense success this season for ESPN. With Pat McAfee and Nick Saban on the crew, it has brought more star power to the show. They have brought new energy to the crew and made it a hit every week.

