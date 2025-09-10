  • home icon
  Colorado alum Travis Hunter surprised with exciting new portrait at Heisman house after enshrinement with CFB legends ft. Baker Mayfield 

Colorado alum Travis Hunter surprised with exciting new portrait at Heisman house after enshrinement with CFB legends ft. Baker Mayfield 

By Garima
Modified Sep 10, 2025 17:24 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Former Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in December. The Heisman is college football’s biggest individual award, given to the most outstanding player in the country. Hunter received the award in New York City and with it, a special honor of his portrait being added to the Heisman House.

The Heisman House is part of an ad campaign by Nissan and ESPN. It imagines what it would be like if all Heisman winners lived together in one big house. In the commercials, players hang out, joke with each other, and welcome new winners like Hunter.

This year’s ads feature Travis Hunter alongside past Heisman winners like Baker Mayfield, Barry Sanders, Tim Tebow, Eddie George, RG3, Jayden Daniels and Gino Torretta.

The commercials will air throughout the college football season on ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and online.

Anyone who wants to tour the virtual Heisman House can visit Nissan Heisman House’s website, and also watch behind-the-scenes videos, vote for upcoming Heisman winners and see the latest Nissan vehicles featured in the campaign.

There’s also a special Heisman House Tour, where a real version of the house travels to college campuses. Fans can take photos with the Heisman Trophy, meet players and enjoy the experience in person.

