Colorado Buffaloes' bowl hopes end after Deion Sanders' team handed heavy defeat by Washington State in Week 12

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes' bowl hopes were dealt a crushing blow as they succumbed to a 56-14 defeat at the hands of Washington State in Week 12. The Buffaloes, once riding high at 3-0, have now plummeted to a 4-7 record. The Buffs have lost seven of their last eight games, thus ending any hopes of bowl eligibility.

To make matters worse, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders exited the field in the second quarter due to an unspecified injury.

In an uncanny display, the Buffaloes were seen struggling on offense. Moving the chains was one thing that seemed to go right for Deion Sanders early this season but the team struggled against the Cougars.

Adding to his unwanted reputation as the most-sacked quarterback in the FBS, Shedeur Sanders was sacked four times and fumbled twice during his brief time on the field. Brennan Jackson took advantage of one of the sacks, scooping up the rock for Washington State.

Bowl game out of the equation for Deion Sanders

For Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12), the 2023 season will conclude on the road against Utah. Even though Shedeur Sanders broke the single-season passing record while tossing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter, the team's overall struggles have left them on the outside looking in when it comes to postseason contention.

On the other hand, the Washington State Cougars (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) have their fate in their own hands. They secured a crucial win with a standout performance from quarterback Cameron Ward, who amassed 288 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Washington State can secure a bowl game if it upsets the No. 5 Huskies in the upcoming Apple Cup.

This game also marked the end of an era, with the Buffs set to join the Big 12 next year. Washington State holds the edge in the series, leading 8-6. The Cougars have won five of the last six contests against Colorado.