"Colorado Buffs going to the chip next year": CFB fans fired up with Deion Sanders' loaded Hall of Fame coaching staff

Deion Sanders has revamped his coaching staff for the upcoming season. He helped the Buffs go 9-4 in 2024, including an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. With the loss of numerous important draft picks, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo, Coach Prime must go back to the drawing board to build a strong team and staff for his new era in Boulder.

On Thursday, CU announced that Sanders has added Hall of Famer and ex-NFL star Marshall Faulk as the running backs coach to help the team improve their rushing game on the field.

This addition means that the Buffs now have three HOF coaches on their staff, including Sanders and quality control analyst on defense, Warren Sapp.

College football fans took to social media to react to Faulk joining the Buffaloes coaching staff.

"Colorado Buffs going to the Chip next year!" one fan commented.

"Colorado building a powerhouse," another fan said.

"If you're a d line men..running back... or a DB... you may want to go there," this fan wrote.

"All this and they won't even make a big 12 championship, another fan predicted.

"MARSHALL MARSHALL MARSHALL!! WHAP!!! Iykyk!!," this fan said.

"And none of them have any real experience coaching they will be lucky to win 4 games this year," one fan commented.

Marshall Faulk played for the San Diego State Aztecs during his collegiate career. He spent three seasons with them and finished second in Heisman voting during the 1992 season. He was drafted second overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL draft.

Faulk played 12 seasons in the NFL. He was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Deion Sanders is excited about the addition of Marshall Faulk to his coaching staff

Marshall Faulk has no prior coaching experience. However, he and Deion Sanders worked together as analysts for NFL Thursday Night Football Coverage.

While speaking with 247Sports, Coach Prime said he is looking forward to working with the Hall of Famer and believes he can do a good job preparing the players on the team.

"Adding a Hall of Famer like Marshall Faulk allows our athletes to know unequivocally that we're trying to prepare them with coaches and leaders who have been where they're trying to go," Sanders said. "They deserve the best, and that's what we're giving them."

The Buffs heavily relied on Shedeur Sanders' passing game the last two seasons. They averaged just 65.2 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 69th in the country.

With the addition of arguably one of the best RBs in NFL history, Sanders will be looking to spread out his options on offense in the next season.

