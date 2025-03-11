Colorado Football Freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout players to watch out for ft. Quentin Gibson 

A new chapter of Colorado Buffaloes football begins Tuesday in Boulder. As CU prepares for 2025, the program will soon understand the impact of losing projected No. 1 NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

But beyond those superstars, the Buffs also lost several key contributors, leaving them with a much younger roster heading into Coach Prime’s third season.

Here's a closer look at three freshmen poised to make an immediate impact for the Buffs next season.

3 breakout Colorado Buffaloes freshmen to watch out for next season

#1.Quentin Gibson, Wide Receiver

A four-star recruit from North Crowley High School in Texas, Gibson might not have the highest national ranking, but his senior season was nothing short of spectacular: 93 catches, 2,009 yards and 36 touchdowns, leading his team to a perfect 16-0 record and a Texas state championship.

Colorado loses its top four receivers from 2024: Hunter, Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn and LaJohntay Wester, creating an urgent need for new playmakers. Gibson’s elite speed and dominant production make him a prime candidate to step up early, especially if paired with a capable quarterback like Julian Lewis or Kaidon Salter.

#2. Julian Lewis, Quarterback

A five-star recruit, Lewis originally committed to USC before flipping to Colorado and reclassifying from 2026 to 2025. The Carrollton, Georgia, product is ranked No. 48 overall and No. 6 among quarterbacks in his class. At six feet tall, he capped off his high school career with 3,272 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and a stellar 75.2% completion rate.

With Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL, the starting quarterback job is up for grabs. Colorado added Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, a proven starter, but Lewis’s elite talent and early enrollment — allowing him to compete in Spring Practice — give him a real shot at playing time. If Salter struggles or the offense needs a spark, Lewis could take over and make an immediate impact.

#3. Alex Graham, Cornerback/Safety

A four-star recruit from IMG Academy in Florida, Graham is ranked No. 146 overall and No. 10 at his position. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he brings size, athleticism, and versatility to a secondary that just lost two-way star Travis Hunter. Graham chose Colorado over offers from Michigan, Oregon and other top programs.

Hunter’s departure leaves a huge gap in the secondary, and while Colorado has added transfers, "Coach Prime" has shown a willingness to trust talented freshmen. Graham’s ability to play both CB and safety makes him a strong candidate for early snaps in a revamped defense.

How do you think Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

