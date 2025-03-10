"I’m so darn excited about this week!": Deion Sanders shares his thrill to starting Colorado's spring football practice

Deion Sanders is fired up as Colorado kicks off spring football practice on Tuesday. His excitement reflects the Buffs’ preparation for the upcoming NCAA Division I FBS season and a personal milestone.
Colorado begins its third spring camp under Coach Prime on March 11, with the spring game set for Apr. 19 at Folsom Field. Meanwhile, Sanders tweeted on Sunday:
“I’m so darn excited about this week! It was my mama’s birthday, we start SPRING PRACTICE TUESDAY & God is gonna do something incredible for u and I this week. ‘I BELIEVE’”
On the field, Deion Sanders boasts a deep group of returning playmakers. Defensive backs DJ McKinney, Preston Hodge, Colton Hood, and Carter Stoutmire anchor the secondary.
Additionally, the Buffs have identified two potential successors to Shedeur Sanders at quarterback: Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and Class of 2025's top recruit Julian Lewis.
Deion Sanders and co. will play seven home games for the first time
The Colorado Buffaloes will play seven home games for the first time in 43 years. It will be their third season under Deion Sanders. The 2025 season marks just the third time CU will host seven or more games at Folsom Field in a single year.
On Friday, the Big 12, ESPN, and FOX announced two schedule changes. Colorado’s season opener against Georgia Tech, originally set for Saturday, Aug. 30, has been moved to Friday, Aug. 29. The Buffs’ conference opener at Houston has also shifted from Saturday, Sept. 13, to Friday, Sept. 12.
The Buffs’ nonconference home games include matchups against Georgia Tech (Aug. 29), Delaware (Sept. 6), and Wyoming (Sept. 20). Their nine-game Big 12 slate features road trips to Houston, TCU, Utah, West Virginia, and Kansas State, while they will host BYU, Iowa State, Arizona, and Arizona State.
CU will announce special event weeks, including Family Weekend and Homecoming, at a later date.
