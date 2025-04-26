"Colorado football Hall of Famer Shedeur Sanders slides out of Round 2": Jason Whitlock mocks Coach Prime's son with witty post

Jason Whitlock took more jabs at Shedeur Sanders after the quarterback was not selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday. The sports journalists had made fun of the Colorado Buffaloes star on Thursday, as fans and analysts were surprised that Sanders didn't get picked in the first round.

After the second round concluded, Whitlock taunted the quarterback on X (formerly Twitter).

"Colorado football Hall of Fame Shedeur Sanders slides out of Round 2. LEGENDARY," Whitlock tweeted.

He was among the highly touted players ahead of the first round. However, teams have decided not to pick him, despite his performance in his senior year for the Buffaloes.

The NFL draft prospect had the fourth-most passing yards in the league with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last year. He also has the best completion percentage (74%) among other quarterbacks in the draft class, including Cam Ward.

He was key to Colorado finishing the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and almost making it to the College Football Playoff. One of his best performances was in the team's 41-27 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 9, 2024.

The Buffaloes fan favorite had 30 of 43 completed passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Sanders also had nine carries for 16 yards and one touchdown.

The NFL draft prospect played his last game with Colorado in the team's 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, 2024. He finished the matchup, completing 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

What quarterback was picked before Shedeur Sanders in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

ESPN had him as the best quarterback available entering the second day of the NFL draft. The New Orleans Saints were among the teams that analysts like Mel Kiper believed could be interested in signing him. However, the New Orleans Saints drafted Tyler Shough with the 40th pick.

The former Louisville Cardinals quarterback finished last year with 244 completed passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns. Shough was also considered the second-best quarterback before the start of the second round. Although he played well in his senior year, he statistically didn't perform better than Sanders.

The former Colorado quarterback is hopeful that a team will pick him to avoid falling out of the draft.

