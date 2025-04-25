Jason Whitlock calls out Coach Prime and son Shedeur Sanders for avoiding the camera on NFL draft day

Jason Whitlock has criticized Deion and Shedeur Sanders for not featuring during the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes star was expected to be drafted in the first round by fans and analysts on Thursday. However, he wasn't selected and hopes to be picked in the second round on Friday.
Whitlock shared his thoughts on "Coach Prime's" son not being a first-round pick on X (formerly Twitter). The sports journalist made several digs towards the quarterback and his father, including claims that they were avoiding being on camera during the draft.
"Never seen Deion or Shedeur avoid the camera the way they are tonight. Has he been on the NFL Network? Am I missing something?," Whitlock tweeted.
It's worth noting that Shedeur Sanders was featured several times on the ESPN broadcast of the 2025 NFL draft. The network showcased the Colorado fan favorite when discussing who could draft him and his future.
Whitlock also criticized the quarterback for wearing his chain and believes he shouldn't be drafted because of it.
"Just saw Shedeur with the absolutely ridiculous diamond chain. Would not touch him. I don't want a QB with a wide receiver mentality.," Whitlock tweeted.
The sports journalist also accused the Sanders family of paying ESPN analyst Mel Kiper to speak positively about the quarterback.
"The money Deion and Shedeur spent on Mel Kiper was wasted," Whitlock tweeted.
Shedeur Sanders addresses not getting picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft
Since the first round concluded, fans are curious about which team will draft Shedeur Sanders. Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were picked in the first round. He will still have competition in the draft class, with quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, and Will Howard still available.
On Friday, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video of the Colorado star addressing his status in the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback is optimistic about getting picked in the second round and is motivated to prove his doubters wrong.
"We all didn't expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible. Everything's possible. I don't feel like this happened you know, for no reason. All this is is fuel to the fire, and under no circumstances we all know this should have happened, but we understand. We're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow is the day. We're going to be happy regardless," Shedeur Sanders said.
The second round of the 2025 NFL draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The Cleveland Browns will start with the 33rd pick.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place