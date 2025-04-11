"Still believe this player is a Top 10 pick" - Ex-NFL QB makes his feelings clear about Shedeur Sanders

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky still believes Shedeur Sanders will be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders has been one of the more polarizing figures in the Draft, and many are torn on where he will be drafted. Sanders was in the running to be a top-three pick, but that doesn't seem likely to happen.

However, despite many having Sanders' falling down the draft board, Orlovsky disagrees and still believes he will be called early on draft night.

"Still believe this player is a Top 10 pick two weeks from now," Orlovsky wrote on X.

If Sanders goes into the top-10, what team selects him is uncertain. He has been linked to the likes of Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sanders currently has odds of -225 to be picked after the eighth pick, which implies a 69.2% chance, showing that he will likely fall down the draft board.

Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game last season. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders says he's been honest with every NFL team

Shedeur Sanders has been called brash and arrogant leading into the draft as he does have a bold personality.

However, Sanders says he's just being himself, and even when he meets with teams, he says he will remain himself.

"When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel," Sanders said on The Insiders, via NFL.com. "Some get offended, some like it, some don't. Make some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what type of person and what type of player they're gonna get out of me, so I just have to make sure, you know, what type of culture or what type of dynamic I'm going to have with them also."

Sanders says wherever he goes, he will compete for the starting job and help the team become a legit contender.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

