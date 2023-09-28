Colorado faces a tough task in Week 5, as Deion Sanders and company receive the USC Trojans at Folsom Field for Big Noon Football.

The Buffs got humbled in Week 4 on their trip to Eugene, Oregon, where the Ducks, led by quarterback Bo Nix, destroyed them 42-6. The game was over before the first quarter was over and at halftime, Oregon had already scored 35 points.

The USC Trojans are led by last year's Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, who currently has 1,200 passing yards with fifteen touchdown passes through four games. The Trojans are undefeated and are currently ranked No. 8 in this week's AP Poll.

The Trojans are 21.5-point favorites for this game, something that isn't helped by the fact that Colorado has two important players who might miss the game due to injury.

Travis Hunter is sure to miss the game due to an injury sustained in the game versus Colorado State in Week 3.

Hunter received a monstrous tackle by CSU defensive end Henry Blackburn and was later diagnosed with a lacerated liver. His absence is sure to hamper both the defensive and offensive side of things, as he is both a cornerback and a wide receiver.

Deion's own son, Shilo Sanders, could miss the game due to an injury he sustained after awkwardly falling on his kidney in the middle of the Oregon game.

After the game, the player reported to have pied blood. His father recently told reporters this regarding his injury:

"He's doing better, we went to the hospital right after we landed. He's doing much better. We're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend. He's a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively."

Why isn't Cormani McClain starting for Colorado?

When Travis Hunter came down with an injury, many expected Cormani McClain to fill in for him. It was a logical assumption, considering he was a five-star recruit and the top player of Colorado's 2023 recruitment class.

However, Deion Sanders doesn't think he is ready to be a full-time starter and recently gave this advice to the player:

"Study, prepare, be on time for meetings, show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we're doing as a scheme. Want to play this game, desire to play this game, desire to be the best in this game in practice, in the film room and on your own free time."

McClain seemed fed up with the situation and posted this comment in his Instagram stories today:

"You'll be surprised what happens behind close(d) doors," McClain wrote."(Everything) ain't just what is seem(s)... But pushing thru politic(s) everyday (is) the only way out!"

For now, it seems McClain will feature in a limited role, as he did against Colorado State and Oregon. Deion Sanders will continue his committee approach to cornerback until Travis Hunter is healthy.