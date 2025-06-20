Colorado football recruiting: 3 elite recruits making their way to visit Deion Sanders' program this weekend ft. Preston Ashley

Colorado will host three elite four-star prospects in Boulder this weekend, beginning June 20, as Deion Sanders pushes to elevate the Buffaloes’ 2025 recruiting class into national relevance.

Ad

Cornerback Preston Ashley, linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and CJ Sadler headline the visit. All three are ranked among the top players at their positions and represent key targets as Colorado works to build depth.

Ashley, a 5-foot-10 cornerback from Mississippi, intrigued by the potential to play early in a hybrid role similar to former safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK NEWS: Four-Star CB Preston Ashley is down to Florida, Colorado, & Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 185 CB from Brandon, MS is ranked as the #1 CB in Mississippi (per On3) Where Should He Go? ⬇️ https://on3.com/db/preston-ashley-157290/

Ad

Trending

According to Athlon Sports, Colton, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker from Georgia, would be Sanders’ highest-rated linebacker commit.

Rodney”UNO” Colton jr @RodneyColton24 LINK I will be in Bolder this weekend #skobuffs🦬 @DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball @Colorado215 @CoachPollockCU @CoachHartCU

Ad

Sadler, the top-ranked player in Michigan and a top-10 national athlete, projects as both a slot receiver and an inside defensive back, drawing comparisons to Travis Hunter.

Greg Smith @GregSmithRivals LINK JUST IN: Elite four-star SLOT CJ Sadler has set a handful of official visits and a commitment date. There is still the potential of him taking OVs to the in-state schools too. https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/cj-sadler-282674?view=pv

Ad

The weekend could shape the Buffaloes’ 2025 class. Colton is set to announce on July 12, and the visit is expected to play a major role. Sadler will commit on August 15.

Three-star defensive back Maurice Williams is also visiting. Landing two of the four prospects would mark a pivotal step forward for Sanders.

Colorado actively recruiting three-star offensive tackle from Englewood

Colorado is targeting in-state offensive tackle Tripp Skewes as it looks to fix Deion Sanders’ offensive line depth.

Ad

Skewes, a three-star prospect from Kent Denver School in Englewood, is ranked No. 12 in Colorado by 247Sports. He visited Boulder and Vanderbilt and told reporters they are “building something special.”

"My official visits were amazing," Skewes said via Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "What stood out to me the most was that both programs are building something special."

During his Colorado visit, Skewes spent time with offensive line coach Gunnar White and assistant quarterbacks coach Isaac Kresge. He also met Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, the state’s top 2026 recruit.

Ad

Skewes holds offers from multiple Big 12 schools and is expected to announce his commitment in July.

Also Read: "It's gonna come so fast your damn head gonna spin": Colorado coach alerts team in Deion Sanders' absence to buckle up as expectations soar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place