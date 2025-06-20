Colorado football recruiting: 3 elite recruits making their way to visit Deion Sanders' program this weekend ft. Preston Ashley

Colorado will host three elite four-star prospects in Boulder this weekend, beginning June 20, as Deion Sanders pushes to elevate the Buffaloes’ 2025 recruiting class into national relevance.
Cornerback Preston Ashley, linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and CJ Sadler headline the visit. All three are ranked among the top players at their positions and represent key targets as Colorado works to build depth.
Ashley, a 5-foot-10 cornerback from Mississippi, intrigued by the potential to play early in a hybrid role similar to former safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.
According to Athlon Sports, Colton, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker from Georgia, would be Sanders’ highest-rated linebacker commit.
Sadler, the top-ranked player in Michigan and a top-10 national athlete, projects as both a slot receiver and an inside defensive back, drawing comparisons to Travis Hunter.
The weekend could shape the Buffaloes’ 2025 class. Colton is set to announce on July 12, and the visit is expected to play a major role. Sadler will commit on August 15.
Three-star defensive back Maurice Williams is also visiting. Landing two of the four prospects would mark a pivotal step forward for Sanders.
Colorado actively recruiting three-star offensive tackle from Englewood
Colorado is targeting in-state offensive tackle Tripp Skewes as it looks to fix Deion Sanders’ offensive line depth.
Skewes, a three-star prospect from Kent Denver School in Englewood, is ranked No. 12 in Colorado by 247Sports. He visited Boulder and Vanderbilt and told reporters they are “building something special.”
"My official visits were amazing," Skewes said via Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "What stood out to me the most was that both programs are building something special."
During his Colorado visit, Skewes spent time with offensive line coach Gunnar White and assistant quarterbacks coach Isaac Kresge. He also met Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, the state’s top 2026 recruit.
Skewes holds offers from multiple Big 12 schools and is expected to announce his commitment in July.
