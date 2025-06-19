"It's gonna come so fast your damn head gonna spin": Colorado coach alerts team in Deion Sanders' absence to buckle up as expectations soar

Colorado strength coach Andreu Swasey delivered a blunt message to players in Deion Sanders’ absence, urging them to stay focused as expectations mount with the season opener just weeks away.

In a video shared by Well Off Media on Wednesday, Swasey told the team not to waste time as they entered week three of summer camp. Sanders is currently recovering from a health issue at his home in Texas.

"It's gonna come so fast, your damn head gonna spin,” Swasey said. “We can't waste a second. You see how quick, up? We talking about next week, bro. That's four weeks down. Then we got two more weeks in July. Like, you got to put all the perspective. So, we can't waste no time.”

Swasey addressed the players ahead of a player-led 7-on-7 session, stressing the urgency and discipline they need heading into July and August.

“Two, we got to be more sharper about all the discipline stuff,” he added. “Like everything. You know, Coach Prime, the one thing he know we got to do is is a discipline."

Colorado opens the season against Georgia Tech on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. at Folsom Field in Boulder. The game will air on ESPN.

Deion Sanders' emphasis on peace amid his Buffaloes facing surprising downturn

Facing low expectations in the Big 12, Deion Sanders leans into message of peace; Colorado sells out Week 4 vs. Wyoming

Amid projections placing Colorado 10th in the Big 12 for 2025, Sanders posted a message on X emphasizing personal peace on Wednesday.

“You've got to place your Peace before your Problems. Right now you're allowing your Problems to suffocate your Peace therefore your Problems overwhelm your Peace. Make your Peace a Priority & don't allow anything or anyone to come before your Peace,” Coach Prime wrote.

The Buffaloes, coming off a 9-4, 2024 campaign, announced their first sellout of 2025 for the Family Weekend game against Wyoming in Week 4 at Folsom Field.

The matchup also marks Deion Sanders’ first home game since signing a five-year, $54 million contract extension earlier this year.

