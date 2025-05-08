Colorado football sends clear message to Shedeur Sanders as he arrives for Browns’ mini camp

Shedeur Sanders' time in the NFL has now officially started. Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns after suffering a historic drop in draft stock.

Ad

Now with the Browns, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is preparing for his rookie season. The first thing to do is to attend the mini training camp.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns posted a video on Instagram of Sanders arriving at the training camp.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

In the comment section for this post, the Colorado Buffaloes send a message to Shedeur.

"Lets get it 12"

Source: Cleveland Browns (Instagram)

Sanders spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, coming from Jackson State alongside his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. He was immediately given the starting role with the Buffaloes, leading the team in their final season in the PAC-12 conference, and their first in the Big 12 conference.

Ad

After getting off to a good start, the QB and the rest of the Buffaloes struggled for the rest of the 2023 season, ending with a 4-8 record.

However, the 2024 season showcased Sanders' potential as a strong NFL-caliber player. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns and was the most accurate quarterback in all of college football. His success enabled the Buffaloes to have one of their best seasons as of late, going 9-4.

Ad

His work and on-field action put him in the conversation for the number one pick of the 2025 NFL draft. But, in the following months between his Alamo Bowl defeat to BYU (where he infamously wore New York Giants-themed shoes) and draft night, his stock began to tumble.

Shedeur Sanders' lack of workouts and attitude during interviews with potential teams, combined with fears about his father, Deion Sanders' influence on his future team, turned many franchises away.

Ad

Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns in week one?

Shedeur Sanders was not the only quarterback Cleveland Browns selected in the 2025 NFL draft. They used their third-round pick on Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The pair joins a Browns QB room with five members.

With the season nearing, many are speculating about the starting quarterback - and whether it'll be Sanders.

Ad

On Thursday, college football analyst Albert Breer told Ric Eisen who he thinks will be the Browns starter.

“(I) think Joe Flacco has pole position here,”

Joe Flacco is a very experienced member of the Browns

The Browns signed former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Flacco for one season in the recent offseason. He's now the favorite to start in Week 1.

However, with Shedeur Sanders and four other quarterbacks wanting the role, Flacco's time as the Browns' starter may be brief.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.