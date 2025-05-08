Colorado football sends clear message to Shedeur Sanders as he arrives for Browns’ mini camp

Shedeur Sanders' time in the NFL has now officially started. Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns after suffering a historic drop in draft stock.
Now with the Browns, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is preparing for his rookie season. The first thing to do is to attend the mini training camp.
On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns posted a video on Instagram of Sanders arriving at the training camp.
In the comment section for this post, the Colorado Buffaloes send a message to Shedeur.
"Lets get it 12"
Sanders spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, coming from Jackson State alongside his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. He was immediately given the starting role with the Buffaloes, leading the team in their final season in the PAC-12 conference, and their first in the Big 12 conference.
After getting off to a good start, the QB and the rest of the Buffaloes struggled for the rest of the 2023 season, ending with a 4-8 record.
However, the 2024 season showcased Sanders' potential as a strong NFL-caliber player. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns and was the most accurate quarterback in all of college football. His success enabled the Buffaloes to have one of their best seasons as of late, going 9-4.
His work and on-field action put him in the conversation for the number one pick of the 2025 NFL draft. But, in the following months between his Alamo Bowl defeat to BYU (where he infamously wore New York Giants-themed shoes) and draft night, his stock began to tumble.
Shedeur Sanders' lack of workouts and attitude during interviews with potential teams, combined with fears about his father, Deion Sanders' influence on his future team, turned many franchises away.
Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns in week one?
Shedeur Sanders was not the only quarterback Cleveland Browns selected in the 2025 NFL draft. They used their third-round pick on Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The pair joins a Browns QB room with five members.
With the season nearing, many are speculating about the starting quarterback - and whether it'll be Sanders.
On Thursday, college football analyst Albert Breer told Ric Eisen who he thinks will be the Browns starter.
“(I) think Joe Flacco has pole position here,”
Joe Flacco is a very experienced member of the Browns
The Browns signed former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Flacco for one season in the recent offseason. He's now the favorite to start in Week 1.
However, with Shedeur Sanders and four other quarterbacks wanting the role, Flacco's time as the Browns' starter may be brief.
