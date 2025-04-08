Colorado future star Drelon Miller recalls moment when invite to play with Shedeur Sanders came

Drelon Miller discussed practicing with Shedeur Sanders for the Colorado Buffaloes pro day. On Apr. 4, Deion Sanders held their "NFL Showcase" to allow his players to perform in front of NFL scouts ahead of the upcoming draft. Miller was invited to help the quarterback make plays and show why Shedeur is one of the top prospects in this year's class.

Ad

On Tuesday, CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards spoke with the wide receiver about running routes at Colorado's pro day. He said he was in Dallas, Texas, when he got the call to join the event.

"So this is crazy," Miller said (0:05 onwards). "You know, we just had spring break, so I just get to Dallas, working out, and I get a call like, 'We need you to come back here, and we're going to do pro day.' I'm like, 'Huh?' So, like literally two days later, I had jumped on a flight, got back out here a week before and just started training and getting right with them."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miller added that he was grateful for the opportunity, and it gave him confidence ahead of his sophomore season.

"It boosted me a lot, I would say, you know?" Miller said (0:22 onwards). "It's big, you know, all the scouts out there and just to experience all that and just to be there with those guys, you know? Probably my last time on the field with them for a while, so I had a blast with them."

Ad

Coach Prime's decision to have Miller participate during the pro day could be a good sign for playing time in the upcoming season. The team will be without several key wide receivers this season, like Travis Hunter, who is entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Last year, Miller had 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Drelon Miller is open to playing running back next season for the Colorado Buffaloes

Drelon Miller also shared in the press conference that he is open to being utilized as a running back if it allows him to help offensively. The team struggled last season with its rushing offense, having the worst total rushing yards (847) in the Big 12. Miller wanted to show other teams that Colorado could run effectively this year.

Ad

"Just put me back there, I'll be happy," Miller said (0:26 onwards). "As long as I have the ball in my hands, I'm going to have a smile on my face. So, put me anywhere on the field, I'll make something happen, you know?"

Expand Tweet

Colorado will conclude spring camp with the Black & Gold Spring Game on Apr. 19. Miller will try to perform well to increase his odds of having more opportunities for Coach Prime's team at wide receiver or running back for his sophomore year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place