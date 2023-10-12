"Colorado is going to be Alabama" - San Francisco 49ers legend makes a bold claim about Deion Sanders' future in Buffs Nation

Deion Sanders has put the Colorado football program on the college football map in his first year there. The team is showing a lot of potential in the six games they have played. And according to a Pro Football Hall of Famer, this could just be the start.

The likes of Alabama have dominated college football in recent history. And while Colorado is far from the top, the program could be on the right track under Sanders. A San Francisco 49ers legend has made a bold claim about Coach Prime and his time with the Buffs.

So what, according to this prediction, does the future hold for Deion Sanders and Colorado if the partnership continues?

Niners legend predicts the future of Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders

San Francisco 49ers legend Terrell Owens sees a bright future for the Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders. According to Owens, if Coach Prime stays in Boulder, the Colorado football program could become what Alabama is now. All he needs, according to Owens, is "seven or eight" more players.

"What he is doing in Colorado, in a couple of years, if he stays there, Colorado is going to be Alabama. He is probably like seven or eight players away from being dominant," Owens said on 'All the Smoke' podcast.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have won six national championship titles since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007. They are one of the favorites to dominate every season, even if they look jittery on the field at the start.

According to Owens, Sanders could take the Buffaloes to similar heights. That is exactly why Colorado hired Coach Prime in the first place. And the evidence of the journey is already there for every fan to see.

The Coach Prime effect

When Deion Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado, the Tigers had just ended an unbeaten regular 2022 season. They dispatched 12 opponents with relative ease. On the other hand, Colorado had a dismal run during the same period, winning just one of its 12 games. Coach Prime was called into Boulder to change that.

He immediately got to work, sending most of the roster to the transfer portal. Sanders signed a number of new players and built the program with a style of play in mind. And it seems to be working at the moment.

The Buffaloes have won four out of six games this season. They are just one win away from equaling their combined wins in the last two seasons. And we are only going into Week 7 of Deion Sanders' first year in Boulder. The pieces are there. Can Coach Prime make Terrell Owens' prediction come true?