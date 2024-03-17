Deion Sanders spoke out on the retirement of the Los Angeles Rams' defensive lineman, Aaron Donald. The former Rams DL announced his retirement on Friday.

After calling it a career after 10 years in the league, fans and analysts looked back on his career. Some were able to find an old tweet by sports writer Adam Schefter. The tweet predicted the impact that young Aaron was going to make with the LA Rams.

Selected as the number 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, it did not take the 32-year-old any effort to make the Rams fawn over him. Many coaches were impressed and publicly gushed over how powerful he looked in practice. They told Schefter on July 26, 2014:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Just got this text from Rams' practice: 'Aaron Donald is unreal.'"

Seeing this, Deion Sanders commended Aaron Donald and Adam Schefter for becoming celebrated players and for delivering authentic information, respectively. He wrote:

"Our critics have critics so why do we listen to critics!...Wow these idiots really missed on this 1 huh," Sanders tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Donald, one of the most illustrious defensive players in the NFL, is the only athlete in the league to be named Defensive Player of the Year three times. After a decade-long career, the former Rams player had a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Deion Sanders dedicated a motivational statement to Caitlin Clark

Great recognizes great and Prime Time always supports athletes who are on the path to making it big in their respective sports. Recently, when the Pro Football Hall of Famer appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," he imparted inspirational words for the Iowa star hooper, Caitlin Clark.

"Caitlin, baby girl ... We're coming down the homestretch," Coach Prime said. "This is gonna be your last dance ... I need you to finish strong. I don't care what they say about the WNBA, but I know what you're capable of."

Deion Sanders is excited to see how Clark fares in the NCAA tournament and which team picks her in the 2024 WNBA draft.