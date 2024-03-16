Deion Sanders understands how important it is for an athlete to perform well; especially when the entire country's attention is on them.

When the Colorado Buffaloes head coach made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he gave a motivational piece of advice to Iowa superstar hooper Caitlin Clark.

"Caitlin, baby girl...We're coming down the homestretch," Coach Prime said. "This is gonna be your last dance...I need you to finish strong. I don't care what they say about the WNBA, but I know what you're capable of."

Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million as per Yahoo Finance, is excited to see Clark win it all. She led the Iowa Hawkeyes to their third consecutive Big Ten title on Sunday. In what was described as a highly thrilling game, the Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska 94-98.

Clark and the Hawkeyes are now getting ready for the NCAA tournament, popularly known as March Madness. The team is a versatile and dangerous contender to other powerhouse teams like South Carolina.

Deion Sanders' manager revealed his greatest superpower

While Deion Sanders bestowed wishes and hopes for other talented athletes, his longtime manager and business partner let the world know the greatest weapon of the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"His faith," Constance Schwarrtz-Morini said, "and why I say that is because it's faith that makes him want to lift everyone around him. For a lot of critics, they're not listening to what he's saying...He's not talking about himself just to talk about himself."

She then said that while talking to Sanders about any project, he never took the credit but always presented it as a collective effort. That is why his art of speaking with a purpose greater than self-interest is his greatest superpower.

Buffs head coach received a special gift from Today show anchors

Coach Prime received an adorable package from the hosts of the Today show. He received his favorite book, "The Little Engine That Could," and a little, white onesie for his grandchild, who is yet to be born.

It seems like Neon Deion is not ready to be a grandfather.

"I don't think I'm ready to become a granddad."

Are you ready to see Neon Deion become Grandad Deion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.