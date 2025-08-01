Colorado HC Deion Sanders reveals heartbreaking incident about son Shedeur Sanders during his serious cancer battle

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has had a difficult offseason. At a press conference with the Colorado medical team on Monday, Coach Prime revealed that he underwent bladder removal surgery because he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. While his cancer battle was hard, there was something even more difficult he dealt with this offseason.

On Thursday, Sanders appeared on the "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast. On the show, Deion spoke about the character defamation that Shedeur suffered at the time of the 2025 NFL draft. Shedeur was projected to be a first-round pick but was not selected until the fifth round when he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

At the time, the conversation around Shedeur was that he was not drafted high because of character issues. Deion Sanders said this was heartbreaking for him to hear.

"He's unflappable," Deion Sanders said (Timestamp 16:00). "We have been through so much as a family, as athletes, that he is prepared for everything. The only thing that really hurt me was when they started to lie and say he wasn't prepared, and he was this, and he came in with headphones on. I know my son, I know what I raised. I know better than that.

"Shedeur ain't never did nothing stupid like that. Never been no where unprepared. If you talk to him, he's gonna tell you the why in every situation. He's never gonna be caught out of pocket. Now, yeah, he was speeding. You gonna check him on that but anything else with his character. It can't be no flaws for 20 some years and all of a sudden it's the character flaws."

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, battles for a spot on the Cleveland Browns

While Deion Sanders was upset about the character defamation that Shedeur Sanders suffered, he has taken a positive attitude to the Cleveland Browns. He is one of four quarterbacks competing for playing time this season, including Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

At the start of training camp, Sanders was the only QB not getting reps with the first-team. Despite that, Sanders has maintained a positive attitude and spoke about improving every day and not worrying about things he cannot control.

"I would say (I’m) just learning every day," Sanders said. "Of course, I’m learning different things. I know the opportunity will come, and whenever it comes, I want to be able to know the ins and outs and know the full everything. So I don’t want to make too many mistakes when it’s my time."

Sanders started to get reps against the first-team defense in the second week of camp.

