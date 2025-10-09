  • home icon
Colorado injury report (Week 7): Massive blow for Deion Sanders as 12 players listed "out" for Iowa State matchup

By Cabral Opiyo

Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:57 GMT

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:57 GMT
Colorado
Colorado's Arden Walker and coach Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders suffered their second consecutive loss when they fell 35-21 to the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 6 of college football action. The loss dropped the Buffs to a 2-4 record this season as Coach Prime struggles with quarterback issues, with none of his available options snagging the QB1 spot permanently.

On Thursday, the Buffs released an extensive injury report ahead of their Week 7 clash against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. The injury report contained 12 players, including influential defensive end Arden Walker, who has been listed as questionable.

Walker is one of the leaders of the Buffs' defense and has tallied 1.5 sacks, 27 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Colorado running back Simeon Price, who has tallied 143 yards on 21 carries, has also been listed as out on the injury report. He leads the Buffs in yards per carry, but he injured his ankle against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 20.

Wide receivers Dre'lon Miller and Isaiah Hardge, safety Carter Stoutmire, have all been listed as doubtful for the Week 7 clash against the Cyclones. Defensive tackles Amari McNeill and Anquin Barnes Jr. and linebacker Reginald Hughes have all been listed as questionable.

Buffs analyst sees silver lining in Colorado's injury woes

During Thursday's segment of "Buff Zone," 247Sports analyst Adam Munsterteiger broke down the reasons why there was a silver lining to the Colorado Buffaloes' extensive injury list ahead of their clash against the Iowa State Cyclones (1:05).

"When you think about who's gonna replace these guys, the silver lining here is, London Merritt and Alex McPherson could get a little more action on Saturday," Munsterteiger said. "Not saying that they're up to Arden Walker's level at this point because they're a little bit green, a little more specialized at this stage of their careers.
"You look at some of these injuries, now that you've got Dallan Haydan back, you've kind of improved in that area. It's at least a program where depth is legitimately there. And at 2-4, everybody wants the sky to be falling and I get that you don't wanna see some of these injuries. There are other guys you can plug in there in this Colorado program and that's the one good thing you could say when you look at that injury report."
In the injury report released by Colorado on Thursday, influential defensive ends London Merritt and Keaton Wade were listed as probable ahead of one of the Buffs' biggest tests of the season.

