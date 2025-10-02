  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Deion Sanders breaks silence on potential Colorado QB change after Kaidon Salter, JuJu Lewis & Ryan Staub fumble in three losses

Deion Sanders breaks silence on potential Colorado QB change after Kaidon Salter, JuJu Lewis & Ryan Staub fumble in three losses

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 19:38 GMT
Colorado
Colorado's Kaidon Salter, Deion Sanders and Ryan Staub

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been grappling with the issue of his starting quarterback all season, with all three options getting significant snaps as the Buffs have fallen to a 2-3 record. Before the season started, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter was named QB1, while four-star recruit Julian Lewis was his backup and finally, Ryan Staub was QB3.

Ad

Over the first five weeks of the season, Sanders has switched between all of his quarterbacks with none snagging the QB1 spot permanently. Before the Buffs face off against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 6 of college football action, Coach Prime addressed his quarterback issue during a segment of "Politely Raw" with Pacman Jones.

“Who wants to play musical quarterbacks? Ain’t nobody want to play musical quarterbacks," Deion Sanders said. "You want to play one guy. You want one guy to be the guy. But, the thing about it, most people that are talking don’t come to practice every day. They don’t understand what we could be dealing with or what we go through at the time to force us to do such.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“But we got it right. I think that we got the guy that’s the best, gives us the opportunity to win at this point in time. And we had to make that chance and make that move. Sometimes, guys gotta see the light. And you gotta help them see the light. So, that’s not always comfortable. And we didn’t get to where we were and where we are right now with everything being comfortable.”
Ad
Ad

Deion Sanders challenges Buffs offense to step up

Last season, led by the offensive star power of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes thrived and barely missed out on the Big 12 championship game. With a 2-3 record this season and prevalent quarterback issues, the Buffs have struggled offensively.

During his weekly news conference before the Buffs clash against the TCU Horned Frogs, Deion Sanders challenged his offense to step up.

Ad
“Let’s just say the offense,” Deion Sanders said. “Let’s not single anybody out right now. (Pause) Not at a loss for words, just figuring out how to frame it. I want them to play like their life is on the line, like their careers are on the line.
"Like the payment for a car is on the line, the payment for a home is on the line, like have children depending on them; some do. I just want them to play with full intensity and passion."

With the toughest part of their schedule yet to come, Deion Sanders will need one of the contenders for the Buffs' QB1 jersey to step up and lead Colorado to bowl eligibility once more.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications