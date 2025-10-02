Deion Sanders breaks silence on potential Colorado QB change after Kaidon Salter, JuJu Lewis & Ryan Staub fumble in three losses

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been grappling with the issue of his starting quarterback all season, with all three options getting significant snaps as the Buffs have fallen to a 2-3 record. Before the season started, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter was named QB1, while four-star recruit Julian Lewis was his backup and finally, Ryan Staub was QB3.Over the first five weeks of the season, Sanders has switched between all of his quarterbacks with none snagging the QB1 spot permanently. Before the Buffs face off against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 6 of college football action, Coach Prime addressed his quarterback issue during a segment of &quot;Politely Raw&quot; with Pacman Jones.“Who wants to play musical quarterbacks? Ain’t nobody want to play musical quarterbacks,&quot; Deion Sanders said. &quot;You want to play one guy. You want one guy to be the guy. But, the thing about it, most people that are talking don’t come to practice every day. They don’t understand what we could be dealing with or what we go through at the time to force us to do such.“But we got it right. I think that we got the guy that’s the best, gives us the opportunity to win at this point in time. And we had to make that chance and make that move. Sometimes, guys gotta see the light. And you gotta help them see the light. So, that’s not always comfortable. And we didn’t get to where we were and where we are right now with everything being comfortable.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeion Sanders challenges Buffs offense to step upLast season, led by the offensive star power of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes thrived and barely missed out on the Big 12 championship game. With a 2-3 record this season and prevalent quarterback issues, the Buffs have struggled offensively.During his weekly news conference before the Buffs clash against the TCU Horned Frogs, Deion Sanders challenged his offense to step up. “Let’s just say the offense,” Deion Sanders said. “Let’s not single anybody out right now. (Pause) Not at a loss for words, just figuring out how to frame it. I want them to play like their life is on the line, like their careers are on the line. &quot;Like the payment for a car is on the line, the payment for a home is on the line, like have children depending on them; some do. I just want them to play with full intensity and passion.&quot;With the toughest part of their schedule yet to come, Deion Sanders will need one of the contenders for the Buffs' QB1 jersey to step up and lead Colorado to bowl eligibility once more.