"Why aren’t we developing JuJu" "No, don't say it before Coach Prime announces": CFB fans react as Buffs switch from Ryan Staub to Kaidon Salter

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime made a big call last week when he dropped QB1 Kaidon Salter for third-string quarterback Ryan Staub against the Houston Cougars. The Buffs lost 36-20 against the Cougars but Staub went 19-of-35 for 204 yards, resulting in one touchdown and two interceptions. On Wednesday, CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported on X that the Buffs coach would switch his QB1 once again from Staub, back to Salter for Colorado's Week 4 game against the Wyoming Cowboys. &quot;Colorado is expected to shift back to Kaidon Salter as its starting quarterback, sources tell @CBSSports. Started the first two games. Now in line to take back over as the starter after Ryan Staub started for Colorado this past weekend,&quot; Zenitz tweeted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCollege football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news of Coach Prime switching his QB1 once again.&quot;Why aren’t we developing JuJu man….&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;It was a good run Staub FC,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Nooo...don't say it before Coach Prime announces. Yall forgot about last week already,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were not enthused at the Buffs confusion at QB1. &quot;What a dumpster fire,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Colorado is an absolute dump rn good lord,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;It was malpractice to bench this guy in the first place he didn’t even play that bad,&quot; one fan tweeted.Coach Prime addresses Buffs' offensive woesDuring the Shedeur Sanders era, the Colorado Buffaloes carved out a niche for themselves as a pass-heavy team that struggled with their run game. After Shedeur's departure, the run game has improved under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, but this season, the Buffs are averaging 334.3 yards of total offense and 23.67 points per game. During his weekly news conference, Coach Prime addressed his team's offensive identity after changing the QB1 thrice in as many games. &quot;First of all, I don't think that coaches seek identity,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;I think coaches seek wins. You can call it what you want, but it looks the way it looks. I don't care what kind of car we pull up in as long as we pull out of here with a W, I'm good. I don't really get into the identity thing, not whatsoever.&quot;I'm a fixer, man. I want to fix the problem. I'm not a guy that wants to linger and have that kind of stuff going on. I'm just as upset as some of you when you're watching TV or you're there. I'm just as upset or even more because I know what's supposed to be happening.&quot;Coach Prime is struggling to find the Buffs' identity after his son's departure for the NFL, necessitating the musical chairs between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub with Julian 'JuJu' Lewis waiting in the wings.