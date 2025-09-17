  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Why aren’t we developing JuJu" "No, don't say it before Coach Prime announces": CFB fans react as Buffs switch from Ryan Staub to Kaidon Salter

"Why aren’t we developing JuJu" "No, don't say it before Coach Prime announces": CFB fans react as Buffs switch from Ryan Staub to Kaidon Salter

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:26 GMT
Colorado QBs, Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub
Colorado QBs, Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime made a big call last week when he dropped QB1 Kaidon Salter for third-string quarterback Ryan Staub against the Houston Cougars. The Buffs lost 36-20 against the Cougars but Staub went 19-of-35 for 204 yards, resulting in one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ad

On Wednesday, CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported on X that the Buffs coach would switch his QB1 once again from Staub, back to Salter for Colorado's Week 4 game against the Wyoming Cowboys.

"Colorado is expected to shift back to Kaidon Salter as its starting quarterback, sources tell @CBSSports. Started the first two games. Now in line to take back over as the starter after Ryan Staub started for Colorado this past weekend," Zenitz tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news of Coach Prime switching his QB1 once again.

"Why aren’t we developing JuJu man…." one fan tweeted.
"It was a good run Staub FC," another fan tweeted.
"Nooo...don't say it before Coach Prime announces. Yall forgot about last week already," one fan tweeted.

Some fans were not enthused at the Buffs confusion at QB1.

Ad
"What a dumpster fire," one fan tweeted.
"Colorado is an absolute dump rn good lord," another fan tweeted.
"It was malpractice to bench this guy in the first place he didn’t even play that bad," one fan tweeted.

Coach Prime addresses Buffs' offensive woes

During the Shedeur Sanders era, the Colorado Buffaloes carved out a niche for themselves as a pass-heavy team that struggled with their run game. After Shedeur's departure, the run game has improved under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, but this season, the Buffs are averaging 334.3 yards of total offense and 23.67 points per game.

Ad

During his weekly news conference, Coach Prime addressed his team's offensive identity after changing the QB1 thrice in as many games.

"First of all, I don't think that coaches seek identity," Coach Prime said. "I think coaches seek wins. You can call it what you want, but it looks the way it looks. I don't care what kind of car we pull up in as long as we pull out of here with a W, I'm good. I don't really get into the identity thing, not whatsoever.
Ad
"I'm a fixer, man. I want to fix the problem. I'm not a guy that wants to linger and have that kind of stuff going on. I'm just as upset as some of you when you're watching TV or you're there. I'm just as upset or even more because I know what's supposed to be happening."

Coach Prime is struggling to find the Buffs' identity after his son's departure for the NFL, necessitating the musical chairs between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub with Julian 'JuJu' Lewis waiting in the wings.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications