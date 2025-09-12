"I was staying after practice every day": Ryan Staub reveals how Shedeur Sanders effect propelled his Colorado QB1 battle with Kaidon Salter

At the start of the season, Colorado's Ryan Staub was the third-string quarterback for Coach Prime. He was behind Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star recruit Julian 'JuJu' Lewis in the pecking order until he impressed during the Buffs' 31-7 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in Week 2.

The experienced Salter was the expected successor to Shedeur Sanders, who departed for the NFL, and Staub's rise to QB1 has caused shockwaves among both college football fans and analysts.

In a Thursday interview with CBS Sports analyst Romi Bean, the Buffs' QB1 detailed Shedeur's impact on his preparation for game days, despite not playing many reps as the backup (8:18).

"I've got experience in this game now. It's my third year and I was the backup to Shedeur for a couple of years, so I know what it takes to prepare and be ready at the highest level, especially like he did every week.

"Even without getting the reps I wanted, I was staying after practice every day and just making sure that my mind and my body was right for the game.

“Seeing how he managed things at practice, the way he handled the receivers, you know, if someone busted a route or, you know, he was on everything. And he was the most prepared person out there on the field, and it showed. So obviously I got to sit behind that, and I got to try to replicate that as much as I can.”

Ryan Staub got a call from Shedeur Sanders after breakout game

Ryan Staub was thrown into the game against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens after Coach Prime had utilized both Kaidon Salter and JuJu Lewis to little effect. Staub threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns to clinch the Colorado Buffaloes' first win of the season.

According to Coach Prime, Staub received a call from Shedeur Sanders to congratulate him.

“Yes, of course, Shedeur has called Staub. Everybody who played has called and reached out to Staub because they love him,” Deion Sanders said.

Ryan Staub's first test as QB1 will be a pivotal Friday game against the Houston Cougars, where he could cement his status as Shedeur Sanders' successor under Coach Prime.

