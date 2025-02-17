Shedeur Sanders teams up with Kaidon Salter to practice with Colorado's Class of 2025 ahead of the NFL Draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders only played at the FBS level for two years after his father, Deion Sanders took the Buffaloes job in 2022. Despite his limited experience at the top level of college football, the Buffs quarterback has long been projected as one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

In a clip posted on "Well Off Forever" YouTube page, the NFL-bound Sanders teamed up with new Buffs quarterback Kaidon Salter to throw to wide receivers at Colorado's training facility (1:40).

Kaidon Salter ready to replace Shedeur Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders moved quickly to replace Shedeur Sanders by acquiring former Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal. Alongside that, he also flipped the commitment of four-star prospect Julian Lewis from the USC Trojans.

In an interview with "Well Off Forever" from Feb. 4, Salter showed his confidence when detailing his readiness to replace the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders.

"It's something that I liked, my family loved it and of course, being able to bring my little brother up here with me, it's something that we always thought was God's plan and something my family prayed on.

"Just glad to be here, putting in the work that I gotta do so we can get to that Big 12 championship. Shedeur did his thing here but it's time for me to come in and start my own legacy here."

It is not a foregone conclusion that Salter will step into Shedeur's QB1 spot with Julian Lewis also a viable option. The four-star prospect trained with the Buffs team before their Alamo Bowl clash against the BYU Cougars and garnered praise from coach Deion Sanders for his similarity to his departing son.

Salter also addressed the impending competition for the QB1 spot between himself and Lewis.

“No promises, all competition, and I’m willing to come in and compete,” Salter said. “JuJu, he’s a younger guy of course, so they wanted somebody in the room that can mentor him and help him come into college and feel comfortable.

"They felt that I was that guy that can do that. (He’s) one of the best quarterbacks in his class. It’s all love over there, and it’ll be a great competition between us.”

Shedeur Sanders was consistently one of the best quarterbacks in the country during his two years playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. Kaidon Salter will have huge shoes to fill should he snag the QB1 spot next season.

