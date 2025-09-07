"Colorado did Kaidon Salter absolutely dirty": CFB fans trash Deion Sanders' program as QB1 gets booed by crowd during Delaware game

Kaidon Salter saw limited time on the field during Colorado's 31-7 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Folsom Field. The quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 102 yards while scoring one rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
However, the Liberty transfer was booed by the crowd while he was on the field, possibly an aftereffect of their season-opening loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week. Kaidon Salter had completed 17 of 29 passes for 159 yards and two total touchdowns in that game.
College football fans on social media called out the Colorado Buffaloes fanbase for the way they treated their starting quarterback on Saturday.
Apart from Salter, Coach Prime also played Ryan Staub and Julian Lewis against Delaware. Staub completed 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two passing touchdowns. The five-star freshman, on the other hand, completed 2 of 4 passes for 8 passing yards.
Coach Prime named Kaidon Salter as the team's starting quarterback a few days before their season opener against Georgia Tech.
"Kaidon Salter is going to start," Sanders said as per the team's website."The kid has a ton of experience. Dual threat. He can throw the heck out of the ball as well. He's the guy at this point.
"I think he has a serious but fun-loving nature and the kid wants to win, he wants this opportunity. He wants to shine on this stage. This is the largest stage that he's ever been on, and I don't think he's going to faint in regards to the light that shines upon him. I think he wants that smoke, he wants that heat."
Coach Prime does not reveal quarterback plans for Week 3 after Ryan Staub outshines Kaidon Salter
In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders said that he had a plan in mind heading into week 3 after their victory against Delaware.
However, the Colorado coach did not provide any details on whether he would retain Salter as the starting quarterback.
"I got a plan, I got a plan coming into this game, I have a plan." Coach Prime said as per CBS Sports. "I don't know if I'm going to disclose it until I get to our destination, but I saw what everyone else saw today. Martin Luther Staub. That's what he said, 'I had a dream,' Right?"
The Buffs next take on the Houston Cougars on Sept. 12 at TDECU Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 pm ET.
