"Colorado did Kaidon Salter absolutely dirty": CFB fans trash Deion Sanders' program as QB1 gets booed by crowd during Delaware game

Kaidon Salter saw limited time on the field during Colorado's 31-7 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Folsom Field. The quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 102 yards while scoring one rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Ad

However, the Liberty transfer was booed by the crowd while he was on the field, possibly an aftereffect of their season-opening loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week. Kaidon Salter had completed 17 of 29 passes for 159 yards and two total touchdowns in that game.

College football fans on social media called out the Colorado Buffaloes fanbase for the way they treated their starting quarterback on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NoSkoZone @noskozone Y'all did Kaidon Salter absolutely dirty.

Ad

Trending

LockedOnBuffs @LockedOnBuffs Kaidon Salter getting boo'd?? That's wild

Ad

Mr. Norris @DODGE360_1978 @noskozone For all of you Fajr CU and Deion Sanders fans. EVERY practice, he does someone to shake things up. He continues to preach being ready for YOUR moment! Today, Staub, Ben, and JB did just that! Those are just the ones that I'll name!

Ad

ShedeurPrimeAngel @AngelShedeurway Why did they boo Kaidon Salter?!! So classless!! And this ruins his confidence even more!

Ad

JWill @Iceewater23 @noskozone I’m gone be honest, yall ain’t like Salter to begin with… And don’t let them STaub TD’s fool yall… I’ll give em 2 games… Yall gone switch up on him!

Ad

Apart from Salter, Coach Prime also played Ryan Staub and Julian Lewis against Delaware. Staub completed 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two passing touchdowns. The five-star freshman, on the other hand, completed 2 of 4 passes for 8 passing yards.

Coach Prime named Kaidon Salter as the team's starting quarterback a few days before their season opener against Georgia Tech.

"Kaidon Salter is going to start," Sanders said as per the team's website."The kid has a ton of experience. Dual threat. He can throw the heck out of the ball as well. He's the guy at this point.

Ad

"I think he has a serious but fun-loving nature and the kid wants to win, he wants this opportunity. He wants to shine on this stage. This is the largest stage that he's ever been on, and I don't think he's going to faint in regards to the light that shines upon him. I think he wants that smoke, he wants that heat."

Ad

Coach Prime does not reveal quarterback plans for Week 3 after Ryan Staub outshines Kaidon Salter

In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders said that he had a plan in mind heading into week 3 after their victory against Delaware.

However, the Colorado coach did not provide any details on whether he would retain Salter as the starting quarterback.

Ad

"I got a plan, I got a plan coming into this game, I have a plan." Coach Prime said as per CBS Sports. "I don't know if I'm going to disclose it until I get to our destination, but I saw what everyone else saw today. Martin Luther Staub. That's what he said, 'I had a dream,' Right?"

The Buffs next take on the Houston Cougars on Sept. 12 at TDECU Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place