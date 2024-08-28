Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders drops his decision on playing flag football at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics known

Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for his final collegiate campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Colorado QB decided to forego the 2024 NFL draft to play one last season with the Buffs as they begin a new journey in the Big 12 conference. They are scheduled for a Week 1 showdown with ND State to kick start the 2024-25 season.

The Colorado QB invited his elder brother Deion Sanders Jr. as a guest on Tuesday's episode of his podcast, '2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders'. During their discussion, Sanders Jr. questioned Shedeur about the possibility of him participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as a part of Team USA's Flag Football team.

Shedeur Sanders had a very straightforward answer to the question. He said he was not interested in participating in the Olympics, citing injuries as a major factor influencing his decision.

"No. Cause bro, you could get injuried bro," Shedeur said. "Yeah bro, I don't like that. Then you just had a full season." ( 16:25)

Last year in October, the International Olympic Committee announced that flag football would be one of the new sports introduced in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The competition would include both men's and women's flag football games.

By then, Shedeur Sanders is expected to establish himself in the NFL.

Deion Sanders opens up about coaching Shedeur Sanders for one last season

Coach Prime has coached Shedeur since his high school days with Trinity Christian.

When Coach Prime made an appearance on RGIII's 'Outta the Pocket' podcast, he talked about this being the final season with his QB son.

"This season is like, 'I can't wait to start it but I don't want it to be over,' because this is it. This is it. You know, this is the last time Shedeur and I gonna make that walk at the last game. And that's going to be tough," Coach Prime said. "I'm thinking about what that walk's gonna look like and where that walk gonna be." (4:25 onwards)

After last season's 4-8 campaign, it will be interesting to see how far can Coach Prime lead the Colorado Buffaloes after revamping both the roster as well as the coaching staff. Will the Buffs qualify for the bowl games?

