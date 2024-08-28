  • home icon
  WATCH: Colorado Buffaloes put "finishing touches" to Folsom Field before Deion Sanders' Week 1 showdown in Big 12

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 28, 2024 06:52 GMT
Deion Sanders (Credits: Deion Sanders and Colorado football Instagram)
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are all set for a new journey. Coach Prime transferred from Jackson State and joined as the head coach of the Buffs last season and led them to a 4-8 campaign in the Pac-12. Now, following the recent college realignment, the Buffs will play out their second season under Coach Prime as members of the Big 12 conference once again.

As Deion Sanders and his team gear up for their Week 1 showdown against the North Dakota State Bisons, the program is also completing their preparations for the first home game of the season. They shared a post on Instagram where we see Folsom Field getting some final touches before the season's first game on August 29.

In the video shared on Instagram, we see a few officials of the Buffs painting the Big 12 logo in the middle of the field. A bird's eye view shot of the stadium shows off the fresh paint as well as the Colorado logo on the field.

Deion Sanders and his team are scheduled to kick off their 2024-25 season against ND State at around 8 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the live action of the game from the comfort of their homes as it will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Coach Prime considers ND State to be a good team despite them playing at the FCS level. During the Big 12 Media Days in July, he joked about how he was unhappy with Colorado's AD Rick George for putting them up against a tough team to start their Big 12 journey.

"They're really darn good. And I'm mad at Rick right now for putting them on the schedule to open up. Can you give me a layup to start?" Coach Prime said.

Who did Deion Sanders choose as the starting quarterback for the 2024 season?

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders is going to be the starting quarterback for Week 1's showdown against ND State. The QB followed his father from Jackson State to Boulder last season and took up the QB1 job upon arrival. He put up a brilliant showing, tallying a total of 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes despite them going 4-8.

Shedeur Sanders decided to forego the 2024 NFL draft for one more season with Colorado. His return, therefore, solved the QB1 job for Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders has utilized the offseason to revamp the roster, especially the O-line to help protect Shedeur better on the field. Last season, he was the most sacked QB because his O-line failed to protect him on the field. It will be interesting to see if Coach Prime's efforts pay off for the Buffs and help them redeem themselves this year.

