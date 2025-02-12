Colorado QBs JuJu Lewis-Shedeur Sanders reunite as Coach Prime's son makes surprise visit to facility 

Shedeur Sanders and several other key players of the Buffs have finished their collegiate eligibility. As they continue their preparations for the upcoming NFL draft, Coach Prime is working on revamping his roster and coaching staff for a new era in Boulder. One of the main concerns for the program was finding a suitable replacement for Shedeur Sanders.

However, Deion Sanders has addressed that problem. He flipped the commitment of five-star prospect Julia 'JuJu' Lewis from USC. Coach Prime also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty for veteran experience on the QB depth chart.

On Thursday, Well Off Forever posted a video showcasing Shedeur Sanders' return to Boulder. Amid his draft preparations, the Colorado QB took the time to reunite with the players and also have a conversation with Julian Lewis.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can check out Shedeur's interaction with the Buffs players below:

In his final collegiate campaign, Shedeur led the program to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He recorded 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing while being honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

After Shedeur Sanders played his final collegiate game at the Alamo Bowl, Julian Lewis shared a photo of the Buffs locker room on social media. The snippet showcased a locker that had Shedeur's No.2 jersey hung alongside Lewis' No.10 jersey.

Lewis accompanied it with some endearing words that he would give it his all to try and fill the void Coach Prime's son left following his departure.

"You left huge shoes to fill, but I promise to work to leave @CUBuffsFootball even better than I found it. Forever grateful," Lewis wrote.

Expand Tweet

Julian Lewis' father talks about how Coach Prime believes in his son's abilities to replace Shedeur Sanders

Last Wednesday, Lewis' father TC Lewis told Rivals that his five-star prospect son has what it takes to be the next starting quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes.

He went on to talk about how Coach Prime saw the potential in his son to be Shedeur Sanders' replacement, explaining why there are a lot of expectations from Julian Lewis ahead of his freshman year.

"He is one of the most heavily scrutinized recruits in a long time," TC Lewis said. "And I think Coach Prime saw who JuJu was and he valued his ability to withstand all the noise...I think that's probably the thing about JuJu that doesn't get talked about enough, in my opinion, is just his ability to kind of go through all that and continue to perform at a high level.

"Talking to Prime, Prime was like, you know, like I understand those things. I understand the spotlight, I understand this stage and I think one of the things that drew them to Julian was his ability to perform under pressure."

Expand Tweet

Lewis, who was initially planning on playing for the USC Trojans, flipped his commitment in November after reclassifying from the 2026 class in January 2024.

He then signed during the early signing period on Dec. 4 to prepare for the upcoming season as he looks to match the legacy left by Shedeur Sanders in Boulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place