Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was in Miami recently training with Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Virginia Tech Hokies QB Kyron Drones.

A video posted on X features both Sanders and Ward fighting over who gets to watch each other's tape. The tweet on the video reads:

"...Colorado Football's Star QB, Shedeur Sanders stopped by Miami to train with Cam Ward & Kyron Drones … Like it or not Colorado, Shedeur Sanders & Coach Prime are the Standard in College Football now. “

College football reacted to this session between the three QBs.

The general takeaway from CF fans is they can't understand why Ward and Drones are practicing with Sanders.

The fans also doubt that Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are the “standard,” as the tweet claims.

Last season, the Buffaloes were a 4-win team. While they started strong, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders' Colorado eventually struggled.

Ward of the Washington State Cougars, one of the Buffaloes' PAC 12 rivals last season, led them to 5 wins, including a victory over Sanders.

Drones led the Hokies to 7 wins last season, facing opponents weaker than what Sanders and Ward had to face.

Fans are right to question why Sanders is considered the standard for college QBs when Drones and Ward did more for their teams last season.

Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Kyron Drones in 2024

Of the three QBs involved in this session, Shedeur Sanders has the most hype around him going into 2024.

This is unsurprising, as he is among the most talked about players in CF and is in contention to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

That's perhaps why Sanders is training with Ward and Drones. They perhaps see Shedeur as a top QB and are training with him to improve their game.

Sanders and Co. will need to work on their game next season as they enter the Big 12 conference. Even without the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, it should be more challenging than the PAC 12, in which the Buffaloes lost last year.

Ward and Drones will be in the ACC playing for their teams. They should hope to remain a middle power in a conference dominated by Clemson and Florida State in the last few years.

