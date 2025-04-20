Colorado standout breaks down after Deion Sanders hands him special gift following 2025 spring game

Deion Sanders parted ways with several key players after the 2024 season. This included his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, along with 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter. A few of them have declared for the NFL draft, while others have decided to enter the transfer portal. However, Coach Prime has utilized the offseason to revamp the roster and fill the void left by these departures.

With both key safeties, Shilo and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, gone in the draft, the responsibility now falls onto the shoulders of Ben Finneseth. Finneseth joined the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021 but has seen limited time on the field, primarily with the special teams. However, Deion Sanders recognizes his contribution and dedication to the game and the program.

On Saturday, the Buffs hosted their annual Black and Gold spring game. Deion Sanders shared a post on Instagram where he addressed his players in the locker room. He used this opportunity to heap praise on Ben Finneseth and then surprised the safety by offering him a scholarship.

Finneseth was moved by this gesture and had tears in his eyes during the announcement.

"There's one guy in this locker room, God just placed him in my spirit," Coach Prime said. "We never questioned him. He's always on time. Does his school work. Pratice hard, without the care of playing....but he gives it his all everywhere. Does he not? Y'all know who I'm talking about. Ben where ya at?"

"College football is forever changing. And we forever evolve, some good some bad. This is a good thing, because you don't have to grant entire scholarship....as of right now, Ben gets something. Okay? Ben is getting something......I ain't giving you that. You earned it.

Last season, as a walk-on under Deion Sanders, Ben Finneseth played in all 13 games as a part of special teams. He finished with 12 total tackles to his name.

Deion Sanders' special teams coordinator heaps praise on Ben Finneseth

Ben Finneseth has been practicing with the main defensive unit this spring. Deion Sanders wanted the safety to play like a starter with the hope of developing his game further for the upcoming season.

Earlier this week, Buffs' special teams coordinator Michael Pollock shared his feelings on Ben Finneseth.

"He brings the energy, bring that pride and commitment, and can be a four-core guy for us," Pollock said. "He really helps us from the leadership standpoint. He gives us that leadership. People talk about on offense, the quarterback is the leader."

"On defense, mauybe a linebacker or a safety is a leader. Nobody really thinks about special teams leaders, but Ben's that kind of guy for us. I think if he keeps working hard and doing the things he can do, he can be recognized as that role for us."

Deion Sanders has acquired several other secondary talents for the upcoming season. Thus, Finneseth is going to have competition for the starting job on the roster. The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech in August.

