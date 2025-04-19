Is Deion Sanders to be blamed for Shedeur Sanders’ reduced draft stock? CFB analyst drops blunt statement 

Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur aren't strangers to the spotlight and criticism. While many fans and celebs support and appreciate what the father-son duo has done for Colorado, others often call them too "flashy."
The Colorado quarterback was projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, his draft stock has taken a significant hit, with many analysts even projecting him to slide to the second round.
These narratives came after Shedeur Sanders seemed "overconfident" in a few pre-draft interviews. An NFL reporter even shared that a top 7 team's QB coach has called the Colorado quarterback "brash" and "arrogant."
On Saturday, talking on X about whether Coach Prime had a share in Shedeur's decreased draft stock, college football analyst Lee Hamilton said:
"Deion Sanders, is he to blame. He's done such a great job in Boulder resurrecting Colorado football, a winning season after a bad first season, sell outs the amount of money they're making, the amount of money he's making. But sure, Shedeur Sanders has problems, because Deion Sanders has shielded him.
Deion Sanders has allowed Sheduer a lot of entitlement, and now suddenly, all the scouts who've met Shedeur, don't like what they hear coming out of his mouth. A lot of people of the opinion, he doesn't check off all the boxes either, and he's no longer an elite quarterback. Hard to believe Deion's kid might not be drafted in the top 10."
CFB analyst reacts to Colorado retiring Shedeur Sanders' jersey number
A few days ago, Colorado announced on X that the program will retire Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' jersey numbers to honor their legacy.
However, while fans were happy to see the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner get his due respect, many weren't sure if Shedeur deserves the same treatment, especially given his 13-12 overall record.
On Wednesday, Emmanuel Acho posted a clip on X in which he listed the reasons why Shedeur Sanders deserves to have his jersey number retired. The reasons included an increase in the stadium ticket prices, an increase in black students' applications, a hike in the overall applications percentage, and various other achievements that made Colorado relevant again in football.
