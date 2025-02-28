Colorado standout Jimmy Horn Jr. has 3-word reaction after arriving at Indianapolis for 2025 NFL Combine

Jimmy Horn Jr. has been creating a lot of buzz around him ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He was one of the four prospects from Deion Sanders' team to be invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The wide receiver is looking forward to using this opportunity to boost his draft stock.

The workouts and drills for quarterbacks and wide receivers are scheduled for March 1st. However, Jimmy Horn Jr. has already arrived in Indianapolis to prepare for the event.

After his first visit to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Combine, the Colorado wide receiver shared a three-word reaction to being invited to the event. In a social media post, Horn shared a snippet of the Scouting Combine preparations while expressing his gratitude to God.

"Thank you Lord," Jimmy Horn Jr. wrote in the caption.

Coming out of Seminole High School, the WR began his collegiate journey with the South Florida Bulls in 2021. He spent two seasons with them and put up 959 yards and four TDs receiving in 23 games.

When Coach Prime and his sons moved to Boulder ahead of the 2023 season, Jimmy Horn Jr. also joined the Colorado Buffaloes. He had an excellent stint with the team and made a name for himself. In two seasons, the WR recorded 1,008 yards and seven TDs receiving for Coach Prime's team.

Jimmy Horn Jr. shares biggest lesson he learned from Deion Sanders

Coach Prime is known for helping his players develop overall as individuals. He focuses on their well-being both on and off the field.

Last month, the Colorado WR talked about the most valuable lesson he learned from Deion Sanders.

"You said right now, how to be a man? You got to know how to be able to take coaching. You got to be accountable," Horn said.

"His main things was smart, terrified discipline, and with character. And I don't really like the five charactersitics of life that you really need to be a successful man."

With a bit of guidance, Jimmy Horn Jr. could develop into a dynamic NFL WR. Experts at the moment project him to be a Day 3 pick during the draft in April.

It was also reported that at least eight teams have shown interest in him after his decision not to play in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. If he does well in the Combine, then it might just entice experts and NFL teams to view him as a projected second to third-round pick.

