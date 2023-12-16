It looks like Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter got what he wished for. Hunter and the Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders had recently visited NBA star LeBron James' LA Lakers game, where the duo requested the 38-year-old for a jersey.

James proceeded to send Travis Hunter signed Lakers gear, according to his recent Instagram post. Hunter shared a photo on Instagram, where he showed the signed LA Lakers jersey while also rocking a signed pair of sneakers. Hunter accompanied the post with the caption:

"Thank you unc", while tagging LeBron James

Credits: Travis Hunter's Instagram

The 20-year-old Colorado two-way star must have been ecstatic with the fact that 4x NBA champion LeBron James paid heed to his request. But that's not the only reason for Travis Hunter to celebrate this year.

Despite the Colorado Buffaloes ending the season with a 4-8 record, Hunter was the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in 2023. He may have missed three games this season due to an incarcerated liver against the Colorado State Rams, but he put up incredible numbers on both sides of the ball in the nine games he played.

On offense, Hunter compiled 721 rushing yards and five TDs. The cornerback also recorded 31 total tackles with three interceptions. Hunter will look forward to improving on these numbers as the Buffs prepare to make their exit from the Pac-12 and debut in the Big 12 conference next year.

Travis Hunter was named First-team All-American

Winning the Paul Hornung Award was not the only accolade on Hunter's list this year.

He was recently also named the consensus First-team All-American by all four of the five publications used by the NCAA (AP, FWAA, AFCA, the Sporting News and Walter Camp). He missed out on being a unanimous All-American for not being included in Walter Camp's team, though.

With this recognition, the 20-year-old becomes the 31st player in Colorado Buffaloes history to become an All-American. The last Buffs player conferred with this title was OT Nate Solder in 2010.

While Hunter has two years left to become eligible for the NFL Draft, fans can expect to see many more moments of greatness from him in the coming days.