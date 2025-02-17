Colorado stars gear up for 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis ft. Shedeur Sanders

Four Colorado standouts are heading to Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and projected top-10 pick Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado Football confirmed the selections on Instagram, posting:

“Indy, We’re Coming.”

Here are the four Buffs players at NFL Combine:

Travis Hunter (CB/WR) – The 2024 Heisman and Biletnikoff winner is listed as a cornerback for drills, despite his historic two-way dominance.

Hunter torched defenses with 94 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while snagging four interceptions on defense. His CB focus has tanked his fantasy football ADP from 120th to irrelevant in offense-heavy drafts.

Shedeur Sanders (QB) – A potential No. 1 overall pick, Sanders shattered Colorado’s single-season passing record (3,926 yards) and completed 74% of his throws for 37 TDs. He’s expected to participate in throwing drills.

LaJohntay Wester (WR) – The FAU transfer posted a 74/934/10 stat line in 2024 and impressed at the Shrine Bowl with elite route-running.

Jimmy Horn Jr. (WR) – A speedy deep threat who tallied 37 catches for 441 yards and a touchdown last season.

The combine runs Feb. 27–March 2, with Sanders' QB showcase and Hunter's CB drills among the most anticipated events.

Four-star quarterback will visit Colorado

Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios will take a visit to Colorado on June 20, according to 247Sports' Blair Angulo. The Downey High School senior isn’t limiting his options, though. Before heading to Boulder, the class of 2026 prospect will visit Oklahoma State on April 25 and Utah on June 6.

Colorado extended Rios an offer on Jan. 31, adding to his growing list of suitors. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound signal-caller put up impressive numbers as a junior, throwing for 2,554 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 735 yards and 11 more scores.

Ranked No. 8 among quarterbacks and No. 145 overall by 247Sports, Rios enters his senior season as one of the top passers in his class.

