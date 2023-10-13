Colorado State's $220,000,000 football facility has everything Jay Norvell needs to produce his championship dreams [WATCH]

The Colorado State Rams inaugurated a new on-campus stadium for the home games in 2017. They played at Sonny Lubick Field from 1969 to 2017.

The new stadium meant new opportunities for Colorado State. A whopping $220 million was invested into the creation of this infrastructure, with financing entirely through a bond sale with no tuition funds or general funds in place.

A year later, Canvas Credit Union received naming rights for the new stadium. It had entered into a $37.7 million partnership agreement with the program.

For second-year head coach Jay Norvell, Canvas Stadium provides him with all the necessities to lead Colorado State to championships. The 727,000-square-foot Canvas Stadium has it all, everything that Norvell needs to make his players some of the best in college football.

All of CSU's football operations take place inside this facility. It boasts a 9,100-square-foot weight room, which has access and views from the administrative offices and recruit lounges. There is an area dedicated to taking care of the nutrition and medicinal needs of players. Players also have access to hydrotherapy spaces with four plunge pools.

Not only this, but the Canvas Stadium also has the means to bring in revenue through games. It has a 36,500-seat capacity, which includes 23 private suites.

The playing field was named Sonny Lubick Field in honor of the school's legendary coach, who served from 1993 to 2007. Lubick led CSU to six of its 15 conference championships, with the last one (in the Mountain West) coming in 2002.

The Rams played their first game in the brand-new state-of-the-art stadium in 2017, defeating Oregon State 58-27. That game saw a sold-out stadium, with 37,583 fans in attendance.

How is Colorado State performing this season?

So far, the Rams have not had a successful campaign, going just 2-5 after Jay Norvell had a disappointing 3-9 debut last season.

Colorado State vs. Boise State

Last weekend, the Rams lost 44-24 to Utah State. They are scheduled to go against Boise State this upcoming weekend.

Can Norvell and his team find their footing and be successful in having a better campaign this year?