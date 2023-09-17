Colorado State's Louis Brown mimics Deion Sanders with Prime Time celebration after scoring for his side in Week 3 [Watch]

The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes faced off against the unranked Colorado State Rams in Week 3, pitting two interstate rivals in a much-hyped matchup.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Showdown had already garnered enough audience following the exchange between Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell, the two head coaches of their respective programs.

The Buffaloes started the season with two straight wins over TCU and Nebraska and came in pretty confident facing the Rams, who had lost their opening game to Washington State.

Saturday's contest got off to a quick start, with the scores tied 14-14 in the first quarter, which saw both squads making runs one after the other.

In the second quarter, Louis Brown IV of the Rams gave his team a 21-14 lead and celebrated by imitating Deion Sanders' touchdown celebration from his playing days.

Brown and his teammates showed off the iconic Prime Time celebration after scoring a touchdown as the Rams went up by seven. The wide receiver recorded 10 receptions and a touchdown on the night, but mocking Coach Prime was the highlight.

Watch Brown hit the Prime Time celebration below:

Not only that, but Brown also went at CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who kept flashing his watch. The game couldn't get more interesting as the Buffaloes tied the score 28-28 to make a strong comeback, forcing overtime.

The game wouldn't end there as both teams responded to force double overtime, with scores tied 35-35.

The Buffaloes would have the last laugh, winning their third straight game of the season, 43-35. Shedeur Sanders yet again led Colorado, as he threw four touchdowns.

Colorado State were the underdogs facing the Buffaloes

The Buffaloes hold a winning record against the Rams, 67-22-2, and have won their last five matchups against them.

The Rams were the heavy underdogs going into their second game of the season on Saturday. Things got more interesting when the Rams coach Jay Norvell commented on Deion Sanders' attire when he addressed the media.

His comments weren't taken lightly by Sanders, as he termed this game to be personal.

"I was minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to be the best coach I could be," Sanders told his team in practice, "and I read some bulljunk that (Jay) Norvell said about us. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody?

"All we do is come out here, work our butts off and get ready for Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it personal. It was just gonna be a good game, but they made it personal.", said Sanders while addressing the team ahead of the CSU game.

Sanders got his victory over Colorado State as the Buffaloes ride high with three-straight wins. Colorado will face the Oregon Ducks next week, hoping to maintain its winning record.