"They messed around and made it personal": Deion Sanders fires back at Jay Norvell's comments ahead of Week 3 matchup

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has no issues with being outspoken. But he has been relatively quiet heading into Week 3's Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State.

The Rams coach Jay Norvell recently spoke on his weekly radio show and expressed his beliefs about how he was raised to show respect by taking his hat and sunglasses off when talking to people. The comments were an apparent dig at Deion Sanders, who wears both during his media availability.

"And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me," Norvell said.

While addressing his team at the end of practice on Thursday, Deion Sanders spoke in a video posted on his son Deion Jr.'s YouTube channel about how this game has become "personal."

"I was minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to be the best coach I could be," Sanders told his team in practice, "and I read some bulljunk that (Jay) Norvell said about us. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody?

"All we do is come out here, work our butts off and get ready for Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it personal. It was just gonna be a good game, but they made it personal."

The Colorado State Rams take on their longtime rival, the Colorado Buffaloes, at Folsom Field on Saturday, 10 p.m. ET. This interstate matchup has gone from entertaining to sitting with popcorn for some fireworks throughout the 60 minutes.

It will be interesting to see if Jay Norvell decides to address Coach Prime's comments or if this is the final talking point before we get to kickoff.

How will Deion Sanders handle this game now?

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently 18th in college football, according to the most recent AP Poll. The current betting spread has the Buffs winning by 23 points, and this Colorado team has shown they can score.

With how the college football rankings go and the need to feast upon lesser teams to show dominance, Deion Sanders will not call off the dogs. It would not be too shocking to learn in the future that Norvell and Sanders discussed before Saturday night to "clear the air."

After the Nebraska game last week, Colorado quarterback and Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, spoke about how he took it personally about the Cornhuskers huddling at the 50-yard line before the game. With it now being a comment about his father, expect the Buffaloes to come out with a lot of fire.