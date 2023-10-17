"Colorado is a very undisciplined team": Shannon Sharpe calls out Deion Sanders over redundant 'penalties' remark 

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes have only themselves to blame for Friday's loss to the Stanford Cardinal. The legendary Shannon Sharpe has called out the team.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Buffs fell 46-43 in overtime to the Cardinal in a game that after the half time looked like it would be a blowout, with Colorado leading 29-0.

In the second half, Stanford channeled their inner Super Bowl LI Tom Brady Patriots in a resurgence spearheaded by quarterback Ashton Daniels and wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

Daniels threw for 396 yards with four touchdown passes, while Ayomanor posted 294 receiving yards in 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders and Co. channeled their best Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons performance, only scoring one touchdown in the second half. The Cardinal would go on to win two extra periods.

The main reason behind the Buffs' downfall was their indiscipline, which cost them, 127 yards in 17 penalties. Sharpe put it best on Monday when he said on his podcast:

“I know what coach say publicly, and I know what you saying privately because I have had this conversation with him. But right now Colorado is a very undisciplined football team.

"You have got to get out of your own way, an, right now, they are not getting out of their own way, and that’s frustrating.”

He also had a go at Sanders for his 'penalties' remark:

"After every press conference, he's saying penalties, penalties, penalties."

Shedeur Sanders' and Travis Hunter's performances for Colorado

Shedeur Sanders posted another good performance, with 400 passing yards, five touchdown passes and one interception.

He also looked more comfortable working outside the box, to counter the lack of protection his O-line affords him. A key difference from his usual performances is that he ran more to avoid the sack rather than be the lead runner, with 37 rushing yards, but he was still sacked five times.

Travis Hunter, meanwhile, had a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde kind of day. The lead receiver for the Buffs had 140 yards and two touchdown receptions.

However, in defense, he looked rather frail and outmatched, especially when confronted with Ayomanor. Ayomanor schooled Hunter in a miraculous catch off his helmet for a 30-yard touchdown reception in overtime.

Let's remember Hunter was still recovering from a serious injury in Week 3.

What's next for Colorado and Deion Sanders?

Colorado is going into their bye weekend, which will allow them to reassess their performance. A bowl invitation is still within reach for the Boulder school, which would be an amazing turnaround after going 1-11 last year.

In Week 9, they face the No. 25 UCLA Bruins in what could be their fourth contest against a ranked opponent if the Bruins hold on to the rankings for another week. The Buffs opened the season with an upset over then-ranked school TCU but lost back-to-back contests to Oregon and USC in weeks 4 and 5.

In a funny quip of destiny, UCLA face Stanford in Week 8.