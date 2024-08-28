Colorado WR Cordale Russell gives fans an update on his surgery ahead of season opener against North Dakota State

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Cordale Russell was one of the team's most high-profile transfers during a frenetic spring transfer portal window. He played three games for the TCU Horned Frogs last season before entering the transfer portal.

Before the Buffaloes' season-opening game against the North Dakota State Bison, Russell revealed on Instagram that he was due to undergo surgery, and on Tuesday, he revealed that his surgery had been successful.

Russell's injury could pave the way for freshmen Kam Mikell and Drelon Miller to get playing time.

Cordale Russell given second chance by Deion Sanders

Cordale Russell was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and was ranked as the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 65 overall player in the country by 247Sports. He opted to play for the TCU Horned Frogs despite the Colorado Buffaloes courting him as well.

He registered 725 yards on 34 receptions, resulting in nine touchdowns during his senior year at North Mesquite High School, Texas. At TCU, he only appeared in three games and did not record a reception.

During an interview on "Reach the People Media," Cordale Russell revealed his appreciation for Buffs coach Deion Sanders for giving him a second chance after a difficult first year at TCU.

“The way things was going, it was a lot of disclosed stuff that was going on that I ain’t proud of, but I grew from it,” Russell told Darius Sanders. “I’m glad I’m here (at Colorado) now. I was given a second chance. It was really a lot of chances, but a real chance.

“I appreciate Coach Prime for that because he understands me, understands where I come from. He told me he was going to help me be better. Since I got here, I feel I’ve done changed a lot in different aspects. I done grew as a person for sure.”

Russell will get a chance to play against the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 during the upcoming college football season.

During the recently ended Big 12 media days, maverick Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was full of praise for Russell and the potential that he has.

“Cordale (Russell) ... He doesn’t understand how great he could be. We’re gonna make sure he gets there," Sanders said.

Cordale Russell will be a big miss for the Colorado Buffaloes during a season where the scrutiny in the Big 12 will surpass anything they experienced last year in the Pac-12, even as they attempt to improve on their 4-8 record from last season.

