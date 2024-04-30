Colorado transfer portal debacle: Shedeur Sanders loses another weapon from Buffs roster despite Coach Prime's optimistic claims

Second-year Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders lost yet another prospect in the transfer portal on Monday, bringing the number to 22 since the spring window opened, continuing a stampede of outgoings.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been involved in recruitment, is losing another weapon after Buffs wide receiver Kendall Stewart announced his entry into the portal on X, captioning the post:

"4 years of eligibility."

The note reads:

"First I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior for giving me the ability to play this sport. I would also like to thank my family and friends for always being there for me and supporting my decisions. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for taking me in and treating me like family.

"With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left."

During a recent news conference, Coach Prime dismissed any concerns over the number of outgoings from the Colorado Buffaloes team ahead of next season.

“I wish you guys do a little more homework when you start talking about the portal and understand what we losing, What are we losing? I got time today,” Deion Sanders said. “What are we losing? Potential? Where? You haven’t been watching practice have you? We good. We’re good.

“I trust the recruiting team. I trust that coaches and please have some faith in me. We aight. We alright. What happens with the portal man, and you guys need to know, a lot of people are fighting for backups. When a guy is a starter and he transfers you got to really think about that. I mean, is he really that? I don’t know how many starters have really transferred around the country.”

Coach Prime reveals unique recruitment pitch

Coach Prime famously said during a news conference that he does not use the Colorado Buffaloes' budget set aside for home and school visits to entice recruits to the program.

Instead, he prefers to recruit experienced players from the transfer portal, and before the spring game on Saturday, he revealed what he says to recruits to convince them to join the Buffs.

“I don’t sell them anything because I don’t have anything for sale,” Coach Prime said. “I don’t sell them dreams, I don’t sell them hope or sell wishes. I tell them everything they get they’re going to have to earn.

“I don’t promise you a number, I’m not promising you a position, I’m not promising you to start. If you want it, come and get it. We don’t sugarcoat anything, we’re not going to baby you, not going to hold your hand.”

With the spring portal window closing soon, Coach Prime will have to do a lot of recruiting to complete his roster.