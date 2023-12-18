Colorado coach Deion Sanders usually sounds warm and genial with his players in videos on social media, but a former player asserted that warmth is all a facade.

Former CU player Eoghan Kerry revealed how mistreated he felt by Sanders when Coach Prime arrived from Jackson State.

Kerry entered the transfer portal in October, and during an appearance on "Fearless" with controversial sports analyst, Jason Whitlock, he revealed the behind-the-scenes mannerisms of Coach Prime. Whitlock has regularly bashed Sanders.

"We had been told by coaches that there were going to be cuts, and choices were going to be made about who was allowed to stay with the team and who was not allowed to stay with the team," Kerry said. "I had four interactions with Deion leading up to that exit meeting that made me think, ‘I don’t think he cares how hard we work. I think he’s just going to get rid of us.’"

Deion Sanders makes moves to protect Shedeur Sanders

After being aggressive in the transfer portal signing new offensive linemen and signing offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, Deion Sanders discussed the reason behind the major offensive line rebuild.

“We gonna protect Shedeur, you do know that," Sanders said on "Coach Reed Live." "I’m not only his coach, but I’m his daddy, right? You do know it hurt my heart to see my son out there getting beat down every darn game. But that’s my son. So, I gotta do what I gotta do to make sure he’s straight. So, I made some moves to try to assure him better protection.”

Throwback to Deion Sanders flipping the Colorado roster

Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder a year ago with a flourish and immediately encouraged some of the student-athletes to enter the transfer portal to create space for the players he wanted.

During his first meeting with the team, his catchy speech was documented by his son's Well Off Media channel as he exhorted his players to transfer.

"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be change," Sanders said. "So, I want you all to get ready to go ahead and jump in the (transfer) portal and do whatever you're gonna get, because the more of you jump in, the room you make. We're bringing kids that are smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. That's the ones we're gonna get. Is that you?"

He received unconditional support from Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George, who spoke to ESPN about the situation that received a lot of criticism at the time.

"I have confidence in him and his staff and they know what they're doing," George said. "He's been very honest and forthright. He's been very open about it publicly and privately. He's trying to build a winner at Colorado, and this is his way to do it."

He might only care about winning and Shedeur Sanders, but Deion Sanders certainly does know how to make a splash.

