“Come see what we got for You!!” - Warren Sapp backs $45M worth Deion Sanders’ reasoning behind why he never make in-home visits like Jim Harbaugh

Deion Sanders has been in the news recently for his unconventional recruiting style with the Colorado Buffaloes. USA TODAY Sports published a story last week that shed light on Sanders' approach, which includes not making a single home visit or off-campus contact with recruits since he was appointed in Boulder in early December 2022.

Sanders, who is also a businessman and worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), explained his strategy during a press conference on Wednesday.

"My approach is totally different than any coach's approach," Sanders told reporters. "I try to save our University money every darn chance I get."

Sanders went on to say that no recruit has ever made a decision because of a home visit, and he can't do the things other coaches can do because he's "Coach Prime."

The former defensive tackle Warren Sapp, who won the Super Bowl, backed Sanders' explanation and tweeted:

"Come see what we got for You!! #PrimeWithSomeSapp."

Deion Sanders' approach to recruiting is markedly different from other coaches in the game. A prime example is former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who engaged in 145 off-campus contacts with recruits or their families since Dec. 1, 2022, according to records obtained by USA TODAY Sports from public-records requests.

Deion Sanders weighs in on parents' reluctance to host students at home

"Prime Time" revealed that he believes the student's parents do not want him at their home; they want to see his home and how he lives.

“I really truly in all my heart believe that parents don't want me at their house,” Sanders said. “They want to come see my house.”

Sanders explained how unusual it is for a prospective college athlete to cite a coach's visit to their home as the primary reason for choosing a particular college.

“I have never heard one guy say, ‘I chose this college because this coach came by my crib’. Have you? It's different now,” Sanders said.

“The parents, I love them, and I want to show them Boulder. I want them to see this and how beautiful it is and why I'm so eager and how much I love this city and this state and this team. I want them to see that because guess what? That's where the kid is coming. Kid coming here.”

On the other hand, Deion Sanders and his staff have not utilized the $200,000 annually allocated for private air travel services in his employment contract for recruiting purposes.

According to reports, the Buffs concluded this year's official recruiting haul, securing the 21st combined ranked class, as per 247Sports.

A total of 24 players have made their way to Boulder from the transfer portal, with another window poised to open ahead of the 2024 football season kickoff.

