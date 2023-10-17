Comedian Druski joins ‘Shedeur’ craze, hits watch flex celebration for 6,300,000 followers after Deion Sanders’ Colorado blows huge lead to Stanford

The Shedeur Sanders craze refuses to die down with comedian Druski latest to jump on the bandwagon. The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Stanford on Friday and Deion Sanders has faced criticism ever since. But the hype around the Buffaloes program seems to be here to stay.

Druski took to social media to emulate the Colorado quarterback's signature celebration. And with that, he has reaffirmed his support to Shedeur and his teammates despite the humiliation in week 7.

Here is what Druski shared on his social media to cheer up Shedeur Sanders.

Druski emulates Shedeur Sanders to cheer up the QB in bye week

The Colorado Buffaloes are picking up the pieces after their week 7 defeat against the Stanford Cardinal. Meanwhile, comedian Druski shared a photo on his Instagram story, copying the Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' famous watch flex celebration. And to drive the point home, he even tagged Deion Sanders' son in the post for his 6.3 million followers.

Shedeur flexed his expensive watch in front of the Arizona State fans in week 6 after his game-winning drive. The fans had expected to see it again from him against Standard, only for his team to capitualate in front of the visitors. That prevented Shedeur from bringing out the move once again although the Cardinal players did their own version of it after the win.

Colorado blew a big first half lead to fall for the third time this season as the struggling Cardinal snapped out of their losing streak, both in Pac-12 and overall. The famous comedian is still backing Shedeur and Deion Sanders but the loss will be remembered for a long time due to many reasons.

One of those days for Deion Sanders and Colorado

It looked like an easy win for the Buffaloes as Deion Sanders and his boys rushed to a 29-0 lead at halftime against Stanford. Nobody was really surprised at that point as the Buffaloes were 13 points favorites to win the game. The real surprise awaited them in the second half.

Stanford took charge of the game from third quarter and forced OT with a 36-36 score on the board. Everyone still believed Shedeur Sanders would lead Colorado to victory but it was his intercepted throw that set up the game-winning field goal for the visitors in double overtime. The Cardinal won 46-43.

Colorado next faces UCLA Bruins in week 9, which will be another big test for them.